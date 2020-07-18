“And it’s too late, baby, well, it’s too late ... Something inside has died and I can’t hide and I just can’t fake it.”
— Carole King
Here’s what I think the years have done to me: They’ve turned me into a zealot.
Now that’s not always the worst thing in the world, but it is when you owe allegiance to a profession that has long prided itself on its practitioners’ objectivity.
That, of course, is an idealistic view of this profession that, as politics has turned partisan to all but whatever scintilla of the mythical nth degree remains, has followed it blindly, choosing up sides and preaching to the unwashed and the wrong-thinking nonbelievers. We sit in our ivory towers — well, in our home offices now, actually — having been reduced to responders rather than seekers. And there’s enough shame to go around for us all.
I think it hit me, the crumbling of this myth we’ve long told ourselves that puts us on a plain much loftier than the commoners out there waiting to be told what to believe, when I read Bari Weiss’s resignation letter from the New York Times. The part of that letter that most resonates with me said, “Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions. I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative.”
So, it seems now, this noble profession that brought down a corrupt presidency and ferreted out nefarious secrets that changed the course of history has become a place for self-appointed enlighteners of the truth. Because the mothership of all media, the New York Times, has determined that the “old way” of viewing our country’s accomplishments with pride — the turning of wild and seemingly untamable land into monuments to our ingenuity — needs to be replaced with a deep-seated shame for the sins of our forefathers and a demand that we somehow make up for that shame by turning our backs on our warts-and-all history and creating a new narrative that makes the brightest among us the “bad guys” and everyone else — including the thieves, the outlaws, the meek who sat back and watched the world go by, content to live off or steal the crumbs of those doers — and point an accusing finger at some heretofore unknown “society” that held them back.
But I have no right to point my own finger. I watched, horrified still, as a country, tired of what many say is now a rigged system, decided to put the lowest scum that walks the earth — all sorts of crooked politicians — in charge of their fate and then cheered them on as they made a mockery of the system that has carried this country through its infancy to adolescence. Now there is no rule of law, only rule of whichever group or individual is “in control” — control that we ceded — at a given time.
In attempting to point out the horror that I’ve seen playing out before my eyes, I instead took on the air of superiority common to my lot and offered a “high-road” look at what was going on around us. In so doing, I lost all respect for every politician we put into office, judging them often based on their willingness or unwillingness to “do what is right” — at least what I felt was right — consequences be damned. And in losing my objectivity — not deeming right from wrong, but allowing readers to make that determination — I lost what once made this profession a proud one for me. I was, it dawned on me during a period of reflection, no better than those New York Times creeps using their powerful bully pulpit to smack the rest of us into the realization that it is we — and only we — who know right from wrong.
I don’t flatter myself into believing any string of words I put together is ever going to impact anyone’s life ... that ship has long sailed. But I hoped to at least offer an example that my children could love and look up to. Alas, I failed there as well, leaving me adrift to think on opportunities squandered as I play out this string on life.
I will continue to do what I do so long as I’m allowed: I’m like a jilted lover who keeps begging for more, even knowing as I do the answer before I ask. But I’m going to make an attempt to go out with at least a morsel of integrity. I will still rage against the machine, but I’ll do so with eyes open for true misdeed, not whatever the latest partisan talking points might indicate.
Do I think it will make a difference in the way I am perceived by the wonderful people of this community, especially the ones who regularly read this newspaper? No I don’t. (I can already imagine some of the mocking squawks and love letters I’ll get.) But maybe by seeking at least that inner journalist that once burned inside me, I’ll be able to get a little sleep when I close my eyes at night, rather than watching the painfully slow professional ineptitude replays that often lurk and play out behind my eyes.
