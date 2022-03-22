“I’m taking what they giving ‘cause I’m working for a livin’.”
— Huey Lewis & the News
First for the bona fides:
I’ve been back at this newspaper for 15-plus years now. In those 15 years, I’ve taken one sick day, applied for one vacation day (if you want to call it that; I took my computer with me on that “day off” and did my usual job, just in a different location), I’ve neither gotten nor taken a holiday off, and the only few days of the year that I’m not doing this happen to be the days on which there is a postal holiday and I have to do “extra” work the day before to keep up with the deadlines.
I work seven days a week.
Given all this, I have decided to vote myself a raise. A good 30-50% salary bump should do nicely. The vote, by the way, was unanimous.
Now, back to reality.
I offered all of the above information (which is true, incidentally) as a contrast to a couple of pay raise stories that are raising eyebrows in these parts. One of them, sadly, is true. The other, even more sadly, is a social media fabrication passed on by people who live for such juicy tidbits, truth be damned.
Members of the Georgia General Assembly are working to push through legislation that would not only raise their salary significantly (from $17,000 to somewhere in the neighborhood of $37,000) but would base their future pay on the state’s economic success. There is a proposal to base state lawmakers’ pay on a 60% calculation of the state’s median income.
Granted, $17,000 is not a lot of money for the people responsible for making the laws that impact our state. (Let’s not forget, though, that that amount does not include a hefty per diem check that adds a grand or so a week to that total.) But, conversely, they’re only at the Capitol 40 work days each session. That amounts to roughly eight work weeks. The $20,000 or so they bring home for those two months would equal to $120,000 a year if they worked full-time. Not exactly chicken feed when you look at it that way.
The state legislators are approaching this pay raise in a semi-underhanded, wimpy way. ... If we tie it to the median income thing, we won’t have to ask for anymore raises. It will be automatic. Then we won’t have to answer any embarrassing questions about voting ourselves a pay raise when the session is over and we go back to the real world where people don’t get to vote themselves pay raises. (See above.)
The second big “pay raise” story started spreading soon after the U.S. Congress voted to approve its spending bill for the next fiscal year. Several people who should know better — including members of the Trump family — tweeted that lawmakers had voted themselves a 21% pay increase in the new budget. Which is patently false.
The new spending plan includes an increase in the amount of money congressional members can pay staff, and that amount is ... you guessed it ... 21%. It so happens that the U.S. Congress is under a pay freeze that has been in place since 2009.
I daresay that if you polled the American people — excluding family members or BFFs of Congressmen and -women — you’d get somewhere around a 98.3% vote of “no way in hell” if a congressional pay raise were the topic of discussion. Turn that on its ear and recommend a pay cut based on merit, and it’s a guarantee that that same 98.3% or so would support that wholeheartedly.
It’s not that anyone begrudges anyone else a pay raise. If they’re entitled to it. (Again, see above.) But with our elected officials — state and federal — voting themselves pay raises from money we taxpayers send them, I think it’s clear Americans expect a little more bang for their buck.
But, if voting yourself a pay raise ever becomes a thing, I’ll be the first to apply.
