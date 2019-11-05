“So ya thought ya might like to go to the show.”
— Pink Floyd
Growing up around a large extended family, it was important for the gaggle of us cousins and brothers and sisters to develop a snappy comeback when we got into wars of words among ourselves. And we did.
Someone would say something like, “I know you drank a swallow of my Orange Crush in the refrigerator. I had a rubber band marking the spot on the bottle where I’d drank it down to.”
The snappy comeback? “So.”
That’s right, you just couldn’t compete with someone who had the wit to throw a perfectly inflected “so” at you. Use that, and the argument was pretty much over.
(Side Note I: We also, in those golden days of youth, used to taunt each other with the refrain “So, so suck your toe, all the way to Mexico.” It somehow doesn’t seem so clever now.)
The clever among young people today, though, have turned our long-ago retort on its ear. Now, it seems, the young and cultured cannot speak a sentence without starting it with “So, ...” That little two-letter word that served us so well in our youth has become the go-to demonstrative, replacing the likes of “Umm ...” and “ ... like.” (You know: “I ... umm ... was going to ... umm ... eat that ... umm ... biscuit if ... umm ... no one wanted it.” and “She was ... like ... all crazy and he was ... like ... she’s all crazy.”)
Now, it’s, “So, the reason I’m here today is to ...”
(Side Note II: The only person who uses this interjection that doesn’t drive me nuts is Albany State University Professor James Pratt Jr., who may or may not be Albany’s mayor as you read this. If he’s not, he’s definitely the kind of young leader this community needs. Pratt starts his answer to most questions with, “So ...” but he actually makes it sound smart.)
Professor Pratt notwithstanding, I do not for the life of me understand how our language has devolved to the point that yuppies and teenagers now think starting a sentence with “So” makes them sound intelligent. It’s like they’re talking with someone without the capacity to understand a simple concept, so they take on a professorial air and use their conversation to explain things to the uninformed listener.
These are real examples. “So ... today is Wednesday, and that means we have to ...” “So ... I’m going to have a burger and fries for lunch ...” “So ... If you take that left on Washington, you’ll be going the wrong way down a one-way street.”
(Side Note III: In 1986, Peter Gabriel became a musical superstar during the MTV era when the way cool video for his hit “Sledgehammer” was played every 15 minutes or so on the network. “Sledgehammer” is a really good song, but it was not close to the best song on the album from which it came. The name of that album, which is one of the best ever? “So.”)
Just for clarification’s sake (and, I’ll admit here that I’m not in The Grammar Guy’s league, but I’m sure he’d back me up): So is typically used to explain how a thing is described (She made the cake just so.); to show extent (Why are you so sleepy?); to express a more or less amount (I spent $15 or so.); to make a likewise comparison (He is funny, and so is she.); and to show that one thing led to another (He wanted it, so he gets it.).
So ... (just checking to see if you’re paying attention) let’s get out of the habit of kicking off every sentence we speak with “so.” Give it a rest. Maybe it will go away, like when people who use vocal affectations to simply mimic what some celebrity says, a celebrity who usually knows about as much about grammar as I do about cooking. (If that celebrity is Madonna, though, she’ll have a whole new manner of speech in a few weeks.) Then, perhaps, we’ll get back to using so the way God intended, and it’s overuse will go the way of the idiotic leaving out of consonants — (He didn’t bu--on — minus the two “T’s” — his shirt properly.) But that’s a whole ‘nother thing.