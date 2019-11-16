“Have you any dreams you’d like to sell?”
— Fleetwood Mac
Anybody who knew my dearly departed friend and colleague Barry Levine even a little bit knew that he lived and breathed baseball. His love for America’s pastime — and particularly the New York Yankees, a team he covered while working for newspapers in New Jersey — was unshakeable.
Sure, Levine got into other sports as well. He could give you an instant history lesson on the New York Knicks at the drop of a hat, and he’s one of the few people I ever knew in the South who could talk with any knowledge about Rutgers football.
But baseball held Levine’s heart.
I used to laugh every year when the season ended for his Yankees. No matter if each season ended with a World Series victory or an out-of-the-playoffs, bottom-tier finish, the next day Levine would put a sign up on his cubicle that said, “Only __ days until Spring Training.” And every week or so, he’d update the countdown.
Levine loved to poke fun at Boston Red Sox fan John Reidel, a Herald news reporter, and he wasn’t above taking a few shots at Atlanta Braves fans in the office, although he knew he was going to be outnumbered.
I know from first-hand experience that most ardent Major League Baseball fans once harbored dreams of playing in the bigs, of getting that first game-winning hit or pitching victory, of becoming the superstar that resided inside us and making it one day to that most hallowed of all places, Cooperstown, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
We’ve all shared that dream ... Dads pointing out the great names of the game to his kids ... Ruth, Cobb, Aaron, Mantle, Mays, Gibson, Ford ... Fletcher ...
Levine no doubt shared that dream. And that’s why the email I got last week from his sister, Madeline Berman, made me so happy. Here’s what Madeline wrote:
Here’s a piece of good news. As you may know, Barry did many interviews with not only the Yankee greats, but also many other famous baseball players. These interviews were all on tapes, which we recently found (among his rock and roll tapes). The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, has requested his tapes. I am so very pleased and deeply honored that his tapes have found a proper home. I’m sure he is looking down with pride and happiness. He finally made it to the Baseball Hall of Fame, not only as a visitor, but now an interviewer!
Each of us that harbors that Hall of Fame dream knows at some point that it’s not realistic. That our desire to keep playing the game that we loved as kids on into adulthood far outweighs our actual talent for the game. So reluctantly — and a little bit at a time ... year by year — we put that dream aside. We play pickup games, coach Little League, play slo-pitch softball and, eventually, become spectators. (Yep, Levine’s timeworn adage — “I’ve got my memories” — applies here as well.)
Levine, like me and others who were drawn to this profession by the desire to stay involved in sports — to “get paid to watch games” — managed to channel his passion for baseball into the art of writing about it. And now, that love for the game that would not be squelched by lack of physical talent has landed my friend in that most sacred of places: in Cooperstown.
I don’t know how the Hall of Fame will display Levine’s tapes containing conversations with Mantle, Berra, Ford, Bouton and so many others. I just hope they give him his due and include his name on whatever display they might come up with.
Barry Levine ... my old rock and roll buddy ... the biggest Yankee fan on this planet ... in the Hall of Fame. Yeah, that has a nice ring to it. And for those who knew him, it somehow just seems right.