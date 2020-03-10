You're so vain. You probably think this song is about you.
-- Carly Simon
Albany city commissioners and weary audience members got their first taste Tuesday of what broadcasting commission meetings live will look like: a five-hourlong meeting.
And while commissioners will most likely say otherwise, more than one attendee opined afterward that "there definitely was showboating going on at the meeting."
Apparently, with enough distance between the commission's previous attempts to broadcast meetings live and now, board members have forgotten how detrimental public showings of commission meetings were in the past. Forget the showboating -- which was a huge problem for certain commissioners in the past and obviously will be now -- it's the "airing of local dirty laundry" that made the previous televised meetings such a disaster.
Economic development officials watched in horror during past broadcasts as self-important board members played to the TV cameras with asinine -- and extremely long-winded -- commentary that often veered so far afield viewers were left to wonder just what the hell was being discussed. There were tales -- with only the word of the individuals doing the telling for proof -- that officials in other regional counties would tape the broadcasts and show them to business owners and developers considering locating in this area. Certainly the past commission broadcasts were frequently a source of embarrassment for the city, as board members whose egos were more developed than their capacity for thinking tried to prove ... to whomever ... their constituents? viewers? Hollywood talent scouts? ... their value to the process.
Many citizens laughed and joked about the ineptitude -- and embarrassment -- they watched play out on a regular basis at commission meetings, but privately most of them winced at the portrayal of their city that was being enacted by persons who thought the meetings were about them, not the people they represented.
Jump forward to Tuesday, and you get a ridiculously long meeting with certain commission members -- whose outsized egos were already a detriment to moving city business forward -- intent on proving to ... again, who knows? themselves? the four or five people who voted to put them in office who had nothing better to do than watch a five-hour meeting? ... that this whole city government thing is about them.
It's not surprising that the impetus to show the commission meetings live came from Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young, who rode into office making a handful of promises that no first-year commissioner can fulfill without support from other members of the board. Unlike most first-time board members, he and Ward IV's Chad Warbington have certainly laid to rest that old saw about commissioners learning the lay of the land before attempting to dictate policy.
It's only been one meeting -- the highest count of viewers tuned in at any one time was 28, according to one tech-savvy person who monitored the marathon meeting -- so time will tell if this new policy turns out to be a disaster, a bust or a boost to open government in the community. If the primary idea behind the move was to get more people engaged in the goings-on of the city government, here's a little helpful hint: Don't hold a five-hour meeting right out of the gate and expect anyone to hang around for that.
I know, I know, the government business takes however long it takes. If you can get things done in an hour, more power to you. If it takes five ... well, that's a horse of a different color. Meetings that in the past have taken a couple of hours to complete do not suddenly take two or three times longer unless there are people overly eager to pontificate on each issue. Now, with cameras pointed at them, giving them the opportunity to turn their pontification into bloviation, the temptation to make themselves seen and heard is obviously too much to resist.
I've never seen it written anywhere that longer government is better government.
