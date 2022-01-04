“So raise your candles high, If you don’t we could stay black against the night.”
— Melanie
There is a wise admonition — it may be Biblical in nature, I’m not sure — that says it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.
I think about that admonition every time we have some bad weather and either lose power or face the very real threat of having it go out on us.
(NOTE: Growing up in Irwin County — and this was a long time ago, so no disrespect to Irwin EMC, which I’m sure has improved its technology a few thousandfold since that time — it seemed that we’d lose power out in the rural part of the county just about every time it rained ... or there was a strong puff of wind ... or just on random occasions, and it would often take hours to get power restored. I spent a lot of time sitting in darkness, waiting for the lights to come back on in those days.)
I also was thinking, in a moment of reflection, how amazing a thing it is for us to have electricity in the first place. Even with a semi-literate brain, I can’t seem to wrap it around how being hooked up to a power line allows us unlimited electricity, enough to run all the HVAC units, TV sets, light fixtures, computers and power-sapping appliances that have become vital to our existence. Anytime we do have an outage, one of the first things that always comes to mind is how thankful I am that we have professionals who know how to generate electricity and send it into our homes to keep us comfortable.
Whereas in the past I have been known to, yes, curse the darkness — especially if it came in the eighth inning of a close Braves game or when the temperature outside was closing in on 100 degrees — I now mellow out by thinking back to the aftermath of Hurricane Michael and spending eight days without electricity. The first couple of days it was kind of an adventure (Remember those ice-cold showers, trying to sleep with sweat pouring out of your body, trying to think of ways to entertain yourself, envying like hell the folks two houses down whose electricity had been magically restored?) By about day four, though, the novelty had worn off, and I remember going a little nuts and doing a whole lot of cursing the darkness and just about everything else I could think of.
We live, as Paul Simon sang, in a time of “miracle and wonder,” but most of us, I believe, have grown to take the miracles and wonders that would have stunned our ancestors for granted. It’s not just the juice that keeps all those appliances in our homes going that are among modern America’s wonders, it’s the aforementioned appliances and doodads the electricity makes work that allow us a level of comfort never dreamed of even a couple of generations ago.
And, sure, we pay for these gadgets and the electricity that runs them — well, most of us do, but that’s another story for another day — but most of us tend to forget how fortunate we are. When’s the last time you have:
♦ Thanked someone for picking up the garbage that you generate and hauling it to a place far away from your neighborhood?
♦ Said a prayer of thanks for the food you eat every day ... and I don’t mean one of those “Good bread, good meat, good God, let’s eat” or “God is great, God is good, let us thank him for our food” “blessings,” but being deep-down grateful for the people who grow and provide us with food, the people who make sure it’s fit for our consumption and the ability we now have to store it and prepare it without having to worry about getting sick from it?
♦ Marveled at the engineering and technology — and the people who are the masters of design — that allow for the infrastructure on our ever-crowded planet to work as it should and stave off chaos that would certainly abound without them?
♦ Thought about what great services are provided by financial institutions that keep us from having to hide our life’s savings under mattresses or other places that are easy pickings for crooks?
♦ Bought a meal or offered some gesture of thanks to law enforcement, fire department, EMT and other first responders who put their personal safety at risk every single day to protect us?
I could go on and on about these unsung heroes who deserve our praise — school teachers, inventors, manufacturers, chefs, shop owners, barbers, clothiers, and on and on and on ... men and women who make our lives easier. Shock them one day by telling them you appreciate what they day. You might experience something we see less and less often in our world that’s growing always more impersonal and cynical: a genuine smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.