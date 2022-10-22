“How can people be so heartless? How can people be so cruel? Easy to be hard.”
— From the musical “Hair”
People have told me, especially after I might have dared to criticize one of their chosen politicians, that I don’t understand how hard governing is.
They’re right. I don’t know how hard it is. Of course, my point of reference has always been government officials who sincerely try to do what is best for the majority of the people they represent. (I know, I know, there is no such thing now, but remember, my introduction to politics and governance came well before it became imperative that politicians pick a side and never deviate from the dictates of their party bosses.)
Because, as I’ve thought about it while the odious and ever-present political ads play on an endless loop around me, governing actually is not hard. Not if those chosen to govern were concerned with meeting the needs of the majority of their constituents.
For instance:
People say abortion is a difficult issue, especially in the wake of the Supreme Stooges’ ... I mean, Supreme Court’s ... decision to do away with Roe V. Wade. No, it’s not. What the individual states should do is poll their citizens and find out where the majority of them stand on the issue. (In Georgia, almost 70% oppose the law that Brian Kemp and his gerrymandered majority pushed through with the primary election bearing down on them.) Instead of enacting a law passed only to satisfy their base, they easily could have passed a law that outlawed barbaric late-term abortions and allowed procedures that could be carried out in a humane manner. Easy.
And this deal of giving ever more money and benefits to people who are able-bodied but refuse to work? Simple. If a person refuses to get a job, cut his or her benefits off. If they’re working for a living and still having a tough go of it, give them the benefits. If someone truly can’t find a job, allow them to work for the state — put in x number of hours before they can get benefits. And keep up with their time. The amount of the benefits they get is based on how much they work. Using this new labor force allows the state to cut back on the number of people it employs.
Forget all the money you get from the gun lobby and do the right thing: outlaw the weapons of mass destruction that people buy with very little to no restrictions. That junk about “we’re only giving the law-abiding citizens the right to protect themselves” is right out of NRA 101. It’s bull. When someone is arrested with a gun or uses one in a crime, that person should never be allowed to own a gun again. He or she has forfeited that right. And — of course, assuming the judges and prosecutors will grow a pair and start putting these illegal gun-owners away for a long time — anyone caught with an automatic weapon will serve a significant amount of their future behind bars. Any right-thinking person knows all these armories that are being stockpiled are no more Second Amendment purchases than their favorite politicians’ taking money from groups like NRA is an indication of their patriotism. Again, it’s money that matters.
Big oil sees an opportunity, so they jack up the price of gas so that average Americans now must take out a loan to fill up their tank. Don’t go to these Middle Eastern scumbags who take our money and then turn on us and our allies and beg them to cut costs. Go to these fatcats who are jacking up the prices — and they are no more than domestic terrorists themselves — and don’t pretty-please them, tell them for every penny over a fair price that gives them a nice profit, they will be taxed at a level much greater than their obscene profits now allow. Don’t ask for these cretins’ cooperation, demand it.
Yeah, I know, we’re so politically divided now, no one has the political courage to even suggest such policy changes. But don’t tell me how hard it is. Tell me, instead, why you don’t have the guts to make such policy demands.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.