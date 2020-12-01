“Big boss man, Can’t you hear me when I call? Well, you ain’t so big, You’re just tall, that’s all.”
— Jimmy Reed
I’ve hung around halls of government in this region long enough to know when local politicians say, “We just can’t afford that,” what they’re actually saying is “We just can’t afford that ... and keep paying these exorbitant salaries to all the managers ... and assistant managers ... and assistants to the assistant managers ... and directors ... and assistant directors ...”
While I admittedly can’t manage to keep an accurate accounting of a salary that’s not in any danger of ever reaching six figures, I think that even I could make enough logical cuts to local budgets to keep projects afloat that actually help people.
It seems when cuts are made in local government, the cuts are made in two places: services or rank-and-file employees. Rarely, if ever, do you hear of governments cutting management-level positions.
Which kind of begs the question: Where do you think the cuts will have the most impact?
My math skills are not top-of-the-class level, but even I can figure that if you cut the $90,000 salary of one mid-management employee whose duties might be easily absorbed by others in the food chain, you’re going to save more than cutting the salaries of two hard-working $35,000-a-year employees, benefits included.
And, no, it’s not even that I’m always going to take the side of the “little man” in just about any argument. It’s just that some of the management-level folks do the least amount of work.
When a new manager is added to an organization, he or she usually is hired for need. Perhaps this area needs better oversight ... maybe it’s time to bring in people with new ideas, new skills to that department. And, admittedly, these kinds of hires can bring about immediate and monumental change.
But I’ve also witnessed up close and personal the inefficiency of many managers, and it’s often apparent they’re some such hires are brought on board to pay back a political favor or for reasons of nepotism. (I’ll never forget Dougherty County School Board member June Bug Griffin telling a Herald reporter, “Yes, I am going to vote to hire (a relative). That’s one of the reasons I ran for this office.”)
Unfortunately, when there is a total lack of work ethic at the management level, there typically is less productivity within a department, the sentiment being, “He/She is getting all that money to do nothing? Then why am I out here busting my hump at one-third the salary?”
I don’t intend to point fingers — not now, anyway — but I have noticed and had pointed out to me instances in recent months, particularly with the built-in COVID-19 excuse, that there are people who were brought onto local government staffs to much fanfare who have in no way done anything to justify their salaries or to motivate subordinate staff members. Some were brought on for their “innovative” skills, and they vowed to “help bring the organization into this century.”
And, no, I haven’t had the opportunity to watch them on a day-to-day basis, but I have seen nothing from their often high-profile departments that in any way indicates they’re making changes that will bring about cost-effective changes or innovations that will improve service delivery. Certainly they’re doing enough to, in the eyes of upper management apparently, keep their jobs, but to the taxpayers — you know, the people who pay their salaries — they’ve shown an aloofness that borders on rudeness and they could not justify their continued employment if asked to do so.
Maybe it’s too much to ask, but would an internal audit be too much to ask for? Could citizens not expect some kind of means whereby an accounting of their taxes is made public? Or, at least, could we not get some kind of assessment of people at a certain salary level that indicates why they should be allowed to maintain that salary?
I’m of the opinion local governments have too many generals and not enough soldiers. But I’m certainly willing to listen with an open mind to any type of audit that shows these generals are indeed pulling their weight. I just don’t think so ... and I welcome any attempt to prove me wrong.
