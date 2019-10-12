“So don’t go away, Say what you say, Say that you’ll stay.”
— Oasis
Given all I’ve seen, done and experienced in this lifetime, I thought I’d reached a point where there wasn’t much left that surprised me. But I admit I was taken aback a bit last week when some people I know approached me with seemingly out-of-the-blue questions about myself and my livelihood that caught me off-guard.
The first was from a gentlemen I’ve always respected but whose work in retirement on behalf of causes that matter has made me realize what a huge asset he is to this community. He visited my office and, after exchanging warm greetings — because it is always such a pleasure to see him — he grew as serious as I’ve ever seen him. He said, ominously, “I have to ask you something, and I want you to deal straight with me.”
I assured him I would, wondering if he’d uncovered some devious plot to maybe overthrow the EDC board or some such.
Then he hit me with it: “Is The Albany Herald closing?” Before I could respond, he continued: “That was the talk in Sunday school and church all yesterday morning. A lot of people had heard the same thing, and I told them I’d find out straight from the horse’s mouth.”
I laughed and told him that most people, when they used equine references with me typically dealt with the other end of the animal, but it was obvious this gentleman was in no joking mood. So I answered his question.
“No, sir,” I said. “The Albany Herald is not shutting down. I’m sure there are people who wouldn’t be devastated by such news, and maybe those folks are the source of such rumors. But The Herald’s been chugging along since way before I was born, and I expect it will continue long after I’m gone.”
When the gentleman offered a sigh of relief, I did throw in a qualifier.
“Understand,” I said, “that while I carry the title ‘editor’ now, that does not mean I sit far enough up the newspaper’s totem pole to be consulted on any issue that stretches beyond the day-to-day content of The Herald and AlbanyHerald.com. This newspaper has always been known for providing as much of the news from our region and community as we can cover, and we’ll continue to do that even if I’m the last man standing.”
A short while later, as fate would have it, I got a report from the tech folks who do this kind of thing, and the report showed that, in the month of September alone, AlbanyHerald.com had gotten more than 1.7 million page views, a slightly less than 300 percent increase from the same month a year ago. That’s important to me and to the newspaper’s staff, just as the quality of the printed newspaper remains a priority.
But I must admit seeing the relieved look on my visitor’s face when I told him there were no plans to close The Herald gave me some much-needed encouragement: It’s always nice to know that what you’ve chosen as a profession actually means something to people you know and care about. However, my reverie lasted only a short while.
A bit later, I ran into a government official who said to me, apropos of nothing, “Congratulations.” That one really worried me, so I hesitantly asked what I was being congratulated for.
“On your retirement,” was the reply.
I didn’t spend a lot of time correcting the person, thinking perhaps she’d a) mistaken me for someone else, b) had been given misinformation or c) was engaged in wishful thinking.
The next day, though, I ran into one of the city’s first-responder heroes who are such an asset to the community, and this person said, “What are you doing here? I read that you’d retired.”
Instead of laughing at the absurd concept of me ever being able to retire — sent out kicking and screaming or dying with my boots (or flip-flops, most likely) on more distinct possibilities — a niggling worm of doubt worked its way into my mind: Did these folks know something I didn’t?
I shrewdly worked the exchanges into a conversation with my boss — “Hey, am I getting fired?” — and he assured me that that was not part of the immediate plan. But he didn’t exactly reassure me when he said, “We can’t let you go until we get our money’s worth out of you ... and that will be a while.”
Ummm ... thanks? But for others who might be curious: This building at 126 N. Washington St., most should know, has been sold. The Herald will move into a new location soon, but there should be no lag between the day of the move and the day after. We’ll keep putting the paper out. It’s what we do.