If you don’t love it, leave it.
— Merle Haggard
It didn’t strike me as any kind of big deal when I got the email. I’d read and heard this kind of stuff often enough.
But as I thought about it during one of those can’t-get-to-sleep periods, this email that started, “So, Fletcher, I see that your president has ...” left me re-evaluating this whole thing of what it means to be an American citizen.
The email came from someone I don’t recall meeting, but I am pretty much positive that he lives in southwest Georgia. Which means, unless he’s visiting from another country and living in this country on a visa that allows him to stay here, he is indeed an American citizen. And, hoss, like it or not, Joe Biden is not just my president, he’s yours, too.
I was not really surprised or outraged to action by the comment ... I’ve heard it so many times before. When Donald Trump was this country’s president, I heard dozens of people declare, “He’s not my president, he’s y’all’s president.”
Wrong again.
Donald Trump was every American citizen’s president for four years, just as our homeboy Jimmy Carter was. Barack Obama and Ronald Regan were our presidents for eight years each, and Warren G. Harding, Andrew Johnson, Herbert Hoover and both the Bushes were every Americans’ president for whatever period of time they were in office.
See, the way it works in this country is that we don’t get to pick the parts of it we like. If that were the case, I damned sure wouldn’t be paying any taxes — school or otherwise — and I would wear my pants sagging to my knees if I wanted to. I would shoot my neighbor’s loud dog as he bayed at the moon, and I would chug my drink of choice anytime I wanted, even while driving down Slappey. (Sorry, private eye squawker, your sleuthing didn’t quite work out when you fingered me as one of the Squawkbox regulars because that person sent in a squawk saying he “got drunk and listened to Pink Floyd.” I listen to Pink Floyd ... a lot ... but I don’t drink. Nice try, though.)
But there’s this pretty big thing in our country that, yes, we do have individual rights that no one can infringe upon ... so long as those rights don’t interfere with others’ rights. That old saw about yelling “Fire!” in a crowded auditorium is still as good an example as any. Rebel that you are, you cannot “exercise your rights as an American citizen” and shoot somebody whose outfit you find appalling, because, well, shooting someone kind of infringes on that person’s right to live ... and wear offensive outfits.
We’re funny people, we Americans. We have so many freedoms we take for granted, so many opportunities to strive for greatness. But we’re too busy sitting around whining about politics to get off our asses and take advantage of those opportunities. I find the actions of so many of our elected officials not only dumb-headed, but down-right anti-American. I get mad about them, and sometimes I write about them. But there’s never been an instance where I said, “You know what, I don’t like what (fill in name of politician) did, so I am either going to go out and open up some Whup-Ass on the next person I see not wearing one of my hero’s T-shorts (or trucker caps) or else I’m going to leave the country.”
There were all these people who said they’d leave America if politician A or B was elected, but that kind of talk is nothing more than blather coming out of the mouth of a malcontent. I know several people who made such boasts, and they’re still sitting back, enjoying the fruits of living in the land of the brave and free.
So, yeah, my president did do this or that the other day. But, guess what: So did yours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.