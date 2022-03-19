“A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.”
— Simon and Garfunkel
The claim may be a little over the top ... maybe not.
Some are saying the May 24 primary election that will include, locally, the race for the Dougherty County Commission chairman’s seat, is “a battle for this county’s soul.”
(There are some, though, who would argue that this community sold its soul decades ago and is paying the price for that deal with the Devil now. It’s all about perspective, I guess.)
But there’s no question that the lone Dougherty County race that drew a challenge is indeed an important one. Chris Cohilas, who has held the commission chairmanship for eight years, is being challenged by contractor Harry James and preacher Lorenzo Heard. And while, on the surface, it would appear that this is a typical three-person race, no different than any other, there are underlying factors that add an element of suspense to the election, a factor that is very likely to impact the outcome.
Many people don’t understand this, so much so that it seems almost useless to explain it again ... and again ... and again. But here goes.
The primary elections are held for members of the two (sometimes more, but let’s be honest, the fringe “parties” rarely have any more impact than taking votes away from legitimate candidates) parties to select their standard-bearers in contested political races. And so, in partisan elections — like the one for the commission chairmanship — voters must decide when they reach a polling place whether they want to vote for Democratic or Republican candidates.
(Some say that’s unfair because the system, essentially, does not allow voters to cast ballots in all the elections they’re interested in. We’ll talk more about that in a minute, but it should be noted that, because the parties are selecting their own candidates to run in the general election in November, the system actually is very fair. What it does is keep voters from one party from voting against candidates of the other party in hopes of ousting stronger candidates from the opposition party. So the system is actually very fair.)
But here’s where the confusion and the cries of foul come in. When it comes to voting in the May primaries, Dougherty County citizens are going to have to determine whether voting local is more important than voting statewide. Here’s the deal: Cohilas, James and Heard all qualified to run as Democrats. That means anyone who wishes to vote for one of these candidates must ask for a Democratic ballot during the primary.
While that’s pretty much cut and dried, by choosing a Democratic ballot, voters will not have the opportunity to vote in the hotly contested Republican gubernatorial primary in which incumbent Brian Kemp is being challenged by David Perdue. So, if say, a Harry James supporter wants to vote for their candidate and is openly opposed or in favor of one of the two Republican candidates for governor, that voter must decide which of the two races is more important.
Obviously — well, it should be obvious, but there are plenty who will give pole workers grief on Election Day — if voters believe that local politics, a race that impacts them directly, is more important, they will, in this case, choose to vote on the Democratic ballot. If, however, voters think their vote will have more of an impact in the governor’s race, they’ll vote Republican.
When the primaries are over, voters won’t have to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot for the general election. In that one, say in the governor’s race, they can vote for whichever Republican candidate emerges or the Democratic candidate, Stacey Abrams. But they need to know going into the primaries that they will have to make a decision that, because of the system, will have a major impact on the local commission chairman’s race.
Voters who know this going in will be prepared to make such a choice. Others, however, will express consternation as they make a snap decision on which race is more important. Those are the people who, unwittingly, will make the “soul-deep” decision. Of such decisions are political races often determined.
