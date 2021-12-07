“Get your money for nothin’, get your chicks for free.”
— Dire Straits
I had a friend from a nearby community call me recently and relate a tale of woe that, sadly, is becoming all too common across our increasingly litigious country.
My friend, up until recently, had been a restaurant owner for years. He liked to cook, saw a need and recruited some investors who helped him open his restaurant that was, from the beginning, a hit. People in his small community were so happy to have somewhere to go for a decent meal that was not a) fast food or b) so expensive they couldn’t afford to eat there more than a couple of times a month and they eagerly supported his venture.
Given the time we’re in, you might think the issue that led to my friend shutting down his popular establishment was COVID-related. That’s not the case, though.
I’ll let my friend tell the story:
There’s this guy in our town who, as far as anyone can tell, has never done an honest day’s work. Pretty much everyone in town who has even a little change in their pockets has been hit up by him for a handout. He’s one of those fringe guys who just hangs around, looking for a way to get his basic necessities without working or paying for them.
He’s come into my restaurant more times than I can count, most often when we have a crowd of people. His thinking has always been, I think, ‘If I go in there when they’re busy, maybe they’ll give me some food to get me out the door.’ And, a lot of times, he was right. It was easier to give him a burger than to heave to go through a big to-do with customers sitting there, waiting for their food.
As he tells the story, my friend grows increasingly agitated, which is odd. He’s always been the most even-keeled person I’ve known, one of those folks who doesn’t, as they say, sweat the small stuff, even as most of the folks around him (like me when I lived there) can’t hold back their frustration.
This guy, he came into my restaurant a few months ago, and it was during one of those lulls between meals where only a couple of customers were eating. I didn’t see him come in, but one of my employees said he came in and kind of started looking around, checking things out. A short while later — I was in the kitchen — I hear this loud scream in the little hallway that leads to our restrooms. I ran back there and this guy was lying on the floor, screaming in pain.
I asked him what had happened, and he said he slipped on a wet spot on the floor. He said his leg and back were killing him. I looked him over and didn’t see any apparent sign of damage, but I called EMTs. He made a big production of it, but I thought it was just one of those things that happens, no big deal.
Turns out it wasn’t. A lawyer contacted my friend later that day and notified him of his intention to file a lawsuit on behalf of the “victim” who, my friend said it turned out, had been involved in seven other lawsuits or settlements similar to this one. My friend said there was no way he was going to give this guy his hard-earned money, even after the “ambulance-chasing, blood-sucking attorney” (his words) offered to discuss a settlement. He decided to go to court.
Turns out that was not the best idea. By the time the “victim” got through telling his sob story to a jury of his “peers,” my friend’s goose was cooked. The area where the “accident” occurred was a blind spot not covered by his security cameras, and there was no witness to dispute the man’s claims. The jury decided to make my friend pay for the “dangerous condition” of his business. The results? My friend lost everything he’d worked so hard to build.
My friend blames lawyers who prey on businesses by searching for “professional victims” just so that they can game the system to collect some easy bucks. I blame these professional “victims” who go from store to store looking for the opportunity to scam the businesses out of the money they’ve earned. (And, by the way, there are a lot of them right here in Albany.) These leeches on society, who have not one ounce of personal pride, are the ones who should be punished for staging these usually fake accidents in what has become a popular American pursuit: getting something for nothing
