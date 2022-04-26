“But February made me shiver, With every paper I’d deliver.”
— Don McLean
This is one of my favorite stories of the hundreds and thousands of stories I’ve listened to through decades of doing this job.
When I asked the subject of an interview about his early background, he got a look on his face that I can only describe as pure joy. He told me: “I’ve read I don’t know how many stories about people who worked their way through college over the years. I have one of those stories. But I did not earn my money through an internship, through clerking or through some part-time summer job program.
“I earned my way through college with a paper route.”
I’ve written in this space before about my friends and me joining my brother on his paper route, breaking up the early-in-the-morning monotony by laying low on the back of a pickup truck and waiting for dogs to chase us through the streets. At the appropriate time, we’d rise up and pepper dogs with extra papers we brought along just for that reason.
Our delinquency notwithstanding, there are Norman Rockwell-esque, rite of passage, Americana elements to (mostly) young people learning the principles of responsibility and earning money for the things they want by delivering papers, usually within their neighborhoods. A kid on a bicycle tossing the daily paper onto the lawns and driveways early in the morning before most of his or her customers have even put the morning pot of coffee on is a quaint, iconic image from an era in the not-so-distant past.
Of course, as I learned when I started working in this business, delivering papers is not just an opportunity for youngsters to earn spending money. One of the ironies I picked up on when I started as a sports writer for The Tifton Gazette is that, if done right, enterprising adults can make a good living with a few paper routes. (I thought things were backwards when I learned at the Gazette that the only employees of the paper who were members of the local country club were the editor and the carriers. I had a lot to learn about business back then.)
I look back longingly now at those days when there were waiting lists of people hoping to get on the newspaper carrier gravy train. Sure, there were students looking to discover that first-job thrill that paper delivery offered. But there were others looking to add routes so that they could make a decent enough living in a short period of time that they could, with a little creative scheduling, enjoy the freedom of hitting the pool or the links or just relaxing during the typical work day while all their friends were busy at their 9-to-5s.
There also were plenty of enterprising men and women who saw a paper route as a perfect way to pick up enough “extra pay” to plan for a vacation or a new car or a college account for their kids.
And even though the industry has changed dramatically in recent years, all those opportunities that others used to want so badly are available today. The only trouble is, nowadays folks don’t want to work for a living. Kids don’t want a first job; they want to play videogames. Entrepreneurs don’t want to have to do any physical labor for their pay; they want a get-rich plan that involves them doing little to no work.
And who needs a “side hustle” when there’s all kinds of “free” government handouts available?
Which leaves newspapers like this one, a publication that’s been around way more than 100 years, having to resort to sending our product through the U.S. Mail. And, as the many who share tales of getting papers sometimes a week or so late, or all at one time rather than daily have pointed out on numerous occasions, when you’re relying on a delivery service that obviously has little concept of or concern for timely deliveries ... well, the frustration is overwhelming.
So I’m calling on Herald readers to reach out to people they know who might like to earn a little “extra” (yeah, right) spending money, who are having trouble affording ungodly gas and grocery prices, or who want something to do that doesn’t involve sitting around watching bad TV or paint dry. Tell them to reach out to Danen Sampson (danen.sampson@albanyherald.com) or Amber Jeffcoat (amber.jeffcoat@albanyherald.com) and see if this opportunity fits their needs.
Who knows? It’s sometimes not a bad thing to reach back to the past to plan for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.