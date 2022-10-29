“The night’s alive with a thousand eyes, and all of ‘em watching you.”
— Jim Stafford
As one who’s pretty much given up on holidays — it was several years ago that I got a trip to a special “gentlemen’s” club, a place I’d never done before, for my birthday, and that trip either scarred me for life or became untoppable, so now Jan. 24 is just another day — you still can’t help but notice when they roll around.
Now it’s Halloween. And while my house is not on the must-visit list for any area kids — I did carve pumpkins and put them on the porch the last couple of years, but alas, no takers and I ended up eating all the candy myself ... not a bad deal — I’ve pretty much decided that I’ll sit this one out.
And while that may secure me a spot on the all-time Scrooge/party-pooper list, I’m OK with it. Besides, Halloween lives on for me in a montage of memories that start with the spookiest thing about the holiday.
If you’re older than a certain age, you no doubt remember parents warning their offspring not to eat any of their treats until they’d been thoroughly inspected. Parents still do that, but back in the heyday, all kids were warned that there were creeps out there that put razor blades in apples and other sharp objects in candies. We, of course, ignored the threats and ate our candy as soon as we finished our trick-or-treat adventures. And, I might add, never heard of anyone putting a razor in an apple.
Nowadays, if you want to enjoy some Halloween thrills and chills, you can watch any number of slasher films that have creepy monsters or deranged individuals going around and chopping, chainsawing, stabbing, beating and otherwise dismembering groups of, usually, teenagers who typically end up all dead with the exception of one or two braves heroes who kill the bad guy ... or did they? (The answer is, not if the movie makes enough money at the box office because that monster/killer has to come back for any number of sequels.)
My favorite Halloween entertainment was a little tamer, like the Andy Griffith episode where the moonshiners were in the old spooky house or the Three Stooges short in which the talking suit of armor gave our heroes fits. “The Simpsons’” Halloween episodes are pretty much all classics, and the more modern “Bob’s Burgers” are a hoot. And, usually, in these shows, no one is guillotined or impaled.
If you prefer cinematic horror, there is nothing ever — no Jason, no Michael Meyers, no Pinhead, no Chuckie, no Dracula — that will come close to the horror of “The Exorcist” and “The Omen.” Watch those back-to-back and then go lie down in a quiet house.
I understand few people read for entertainment anymore, unless it’s some kind of screed on a social media blog, which shouldn’t be qualified as reading, but if you want to read something that will really scare the bejeezus out of you, try Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot.” I’ve read it five or six times, and it never fails to give me a chill.
Trick-or-treating now is this weird kind of event that is nothing like the good ole days. Groups of kids hop into a vehicle and their parents take them to well-decorated places that have a reputation for offering lots of goodies, or they go to “trunk-or-treat” events. I don’t even know what that is. What used to be a neighborhood thing — parents preparing treats for all the kids in their little area — is no more ... unless you happen to live in one of those neighborhoods where there’s plenty of candy to be had. And if you don’t have the “right” kind of candy, kids will dump what you give them in your hedges as soon as you shut the door.
We used to put on a baseball jersey, cap and shoes and go as something we actually were, with the exception being the girls, who always had to be princesses. Now, the elaborate get-ups — selected by the helicopter parents who want to make sure their offspring are seen as clever — are more akin to a theatrical production.
And, of course, there’s my most vivid trick-or-treat memory from when I was about 6 years old. In Ocilla, we were allowed to roam the neighborhoods on our own, no parents along for the ride. My brother, who was 8, and I knocked on this man’s door well into our second hour or so of seeking goodies. This Grinch of a man who opened the door said, “What the hell are you boys doing knocking on my door at this hour? You should be home in bed.”
He slammed the door in our face, and we were momentarily too stunned to move. So, no treat ... a trick is owed, right? Not for the Fletcher boys. We got the hell out of there as fast as we could.
