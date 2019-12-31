“So do what you want to do, But be what you are.”
— Hall & Oates
This is the time of year that people make resolutions, in essence promise that they’re going to do things to improve themselves, promises that a large majority of them won’t keep.
Our society in the age of Trump, truth be told, is not so much about such self-reflection; it’s more about finding the faults in others and pointing those out. That being the case, here are a few New Year’s resolutions that others probably won’t make but should:
♦ Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn should vow to go to work every day with one thought in mind: How did I turn one of the best teams in the NFL into a laughingstock in just a couple of years and what do I need to do to make those players play up to their ability? Quinn got perhaps one of the most undeserved Christmas gifts in America when team owner Arthur Blank gave him a chance to make the Dirty Birds dirty again. Don’t expect it.
♦ Democrats in Congress should do everything in their power to make the American people forget that they went through that costly, and ridiculous, impeachment process when they know it has that proverbial snowball’s chance in hell of unseating the president. House Democrats should accidentally “lose” the articles of impeachment rather than send them to the Senate and move on with doing something that might actually impress the American public ... like maybe flooding the Senate with legislation that could make the country better. (And, yes, I know Mullet-head Mitch is not going to let anything that might look like governance move forward in the Senate; all the House can do is its job and hope that the American people finally catch on to where the bottleneck is.)
♦ Speaking of Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader should dig his nose out of the president’s rear — make more room for David Perdue up in there — and maybe breath a little of the air in his state. The coal dust that is killing his Kentucky constituents might clear his head a bit.
♦ Albany and Dougherty County government leaders should look at 2020 as a do-over. It’s obvious from the recent municipal elections that the people here want change, so local leaders should look for opportunities to affect positive change and do what they can to make it happen. They should be forewarned, though, that change for the sake of change is not always a good thing. Just because some people come into office promising pie in the sky doesn’t mean we should tear everything down and start over. The public must remember one thing: These people, even though they may be your friends, neighbors or even enemies, are still politicians. And their campaign promises mean about as much as the breath they expelled to make them.
♦ Social media keyboard warriors should unplug from their laptogs for a few minutes every day — just a few minutes! — and actually get out in the community they so vigorously tear down. If all the half-truths and rumors you’ve helped spread turn out to be true, fine. Now that you know what’s actually happening, perhaps you can go to a meeting or call your representative and become engaged in the process. I’m certain you’ll find it’s much more rewarding than clicking on LIKES and HEARTS for things you actually know nothing about.
♦ The national Democratic Party should just concede the 2020 election and start planning for 2024. No way in hell are they going to win an election with the candidates they’ve got wasting people’s time now, so maybe they can start grooming someone for a time when the world will most likely be in chaos and the use-by date on people’s Trump blinders will expire. Or, hell, maybe Trump will be dictator by then, and it really won’t matter anyway.