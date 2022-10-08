“If you could see you through my eyes Instead of your ego, I believe you’d be Surprised to see That you’ve been blind.”
— Joe South
I think a clarification is in order.
A number of people who contribute to this newspaper’s Squawkbox feature have complained lately about others being “allowed to put down and make fun of people who profess the Christian faith.”
While, yes, there have been a number of comments about Christians in recent Squawkboxes, there has not — that I can see — been an attempt to belittle believers. As a matter of fact, while I admit to allowing a bit of leeway on all sides of any issue, I would not consciously allow anyone to belittle Christians for their faith any more than I would people of the Jewish faith or even the Muslim faith.
People’s religious choices are private matters, and while some choose to make them public, that does not open the door for direct criticism of principles and beliefs.
What has been written about Christians and allowed to be published in this forum are gibes that take exception to people calling themselves “Christians” and then expressing support for individuals — usually politicians — whose actions are about as far from Christian as night is day. The reason for allowing such squawks to pass muster? Perhaps these people who support politicians whose actions are blatantly anti-Christian don’t see the hypocrisy of their actions.
I did some digging while thinking about this issue late one night, and I came up with some interesting material that I think explains why these squawkers — and others, like me — take such offense to professed Christians (or evangelicals, as some of them like to call themselves) with a political bent are willing to ignore the antics of their favored politicians if said politicians befriend their pastors or help pass laws that support their sometimes fanatic worldview.
The first item came from Luke 6:46, which reads, “Why call ye me ‘Lord, Lord’ and do not the things which I say?” That indicates to me this modern-day foolishness of claiming Christianity while doing and supporting people who oppose Christ’s teachings is kind of a bad thing.
Secondly, in Mark 7:6, Jesus said, “Well hath Esaias prophesied of you hypocrites, as it is written, ‘This people honoreth me with their lips, but their heart is far from me.’” If I need to explain that, perhaps you need to stay awake in Sunday school class.
There are all kinds of messages in the Bible, which true Christians recognize as the guidebook for their lives, that indicate claiming to follow Christ’s teaching while also supporting politicians whose actions blaspheme those teachings is not exactly what being a Christian is.
To wit:
Titus 1:16: “They profess that they know God, but in works they deny him.”
Exodus 20:3: “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.”
1 John: 4:20: “Whoeve claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar.”
Ephesians 5:11: “Take no part in the untruthful works of darkness, but instead expose them.”
And, especially, Matthew 23:28: “In the same way on the outside you appear to people as righteous, but on the inside you are full of hypocrisy and wickedness.”
Please don’t think my throwing a few Bile verses out there in any way is an indication that I consider myself a more righteous person than anyone else. Quite the contrary. I am a firm believer in that Biblical admonition about how wrong we are to point out the speck in our neighbor’s eye when we fail to see the beam in our own.
It’s just that I want people who claim to be Christians and feel they are being persecuted by others to know that it’s not your faith that’s under attack in this forum. It’s your actions. Perhaps a bit of introspection is in order.
