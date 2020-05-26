“But the age of truth will soon appear, Aquarius arrives. A man’s a man who looks a man right between the eyes.”
— Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
The contract was signed — to much fanfare — five years ago. And it was drawn up as one of those win-win-win propositions that everyone said at the time they were happy to be a part of.
But in the world of government — no matter the level — where memories can be short when new shiny objects replace the old, things sometimes have a way of not quite working out.
Here was the gist of the three-way proposal:
♦ The city of Albany would give the South Georgia Rails to Trails organization $150,000 for rights to expand utilities along a 13.6-mile rail bed owned by the organization. The rail bed runs from downtown Albany to Sasser in Terrell County, with part of the trail passing through Lee County as well. The city immediately took advantage of its rights to the property, expanding gas, fiber and sewer lines outside the city and county limits.
♦ Rails to Trails would allow the city to expand utilities along the length of the trail bed, and in return the city would create a walking/bike/equestrian path that would be one of the primary components of a countywide trail system.
♦ Oxford Construction Co. would clear the land along the rail trail in exchange for the rock/gravel that lies along the path, a potentially valuable product for the company.
Everyone was supposed to come out with what they wanted, so they agreed that the deal would be carried out in a five-year period. That was in May of 2015.
Now, here it is five years later, and apparently no one has done what they said they’d do. And Albany officials, by proposing to sign an intergovernmental agreement with the Lee County Commission to, essentially, grant the county right to a 7-mile portion of the rail trail that runs through the county — a strategic bit of property in Lee’s future development plans — in exchange for Lee County building that part of the trail have opened a can of worms that brought the whole sordid lack of adhering to the contract off the backburner, back into the spotlight.
When city officials announced plans to work the deal with Lee County, Rails to Trails officials sent a letter threatening legal action if the city went through with the proposal.
Albany officials, in the person of Ward IV City Commissioner Chad Warbington, said they’d tried to negotiate a suitable deal everyone could agree to, but Rails to Trails officials walked away. Warbington also said Albany could not uphold its part of the bargain and build the trail because the Trail group had not removed the rock base from the trail line and had not prepared the property for putting down what is expected to be an asphalt path.
Rails to Trails officials said the city has no right to negotiate any kind of deal with Lee County without its permission because part of the original contract with the city gave the Trail group right to manage the trail.
Meanwhile, cost of a trail the dimensions agreed to by the city in that original contract have reportedly tripled since a 2015 estimate of around $1.3 million surfaced. And members of the current commission appear not so concerned about an agreement few of them were a part of, what with recovery from the coronavirus pandemic staring them in the face.
Albany and Dougherty County officials already have poured millions of dollars — of taxpayer money and grants awarded on the basis of developing the countywide trail system — into a project that, frankly, would be only a shell of the proposed overall project if the 13.6 rail trail is not included. With the finger-pointing and accusations now flying back and forth among the parties involved in that original contract, many in the public have renewed their opposition to the trail system, insisting there are “better uses for that money.”
With the pandemic illustrating anew how the region’s poor overall health is a dangerously ticking time bomb, a trail that provides opportunities for improved health seems even more like a positive for southwest Georgia. But if the groups involved don’t start doing what they agreed to do, the community will lose twice: in funding wasted and in the opportunity to seek better health on a trail designed primarily for that reason.
