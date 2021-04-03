You say you never compromise ...
-- Bob Dylan
The opposing sides in the debate leading up to -- and in the dizzying aftermath of -- Georgia's Election Reform Bill (Senate Bill 202) that was passed by the state General Assembly reminds me of kids arguing on the playground.
"Nyah, nyah, nyah nyah-nyah," little Bri-Bri and Terry and Ralphie scream as they hold up the newly passed legislation. "Told ya we'd make up for not electing Donnie king of the playground."
"No fair, no fair, no fair," scream Stacey and Joe-Joe and the man selling soft drinks to the kiddies. "If y'all are gonna do that, we'll hold our breaths until our faces turn blue and then take our ball and go home."
Is the Election Bill the voter repression legislation that Democrats say it is? Not exactly. It does make some changes that will require people to actually prove that they are who they say they are when they turn in a ballot -- horrors! -- and it does come at the behest of a bunch of state senators who had tried to get the election results in the state overturned. And it came with the political careers of Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger hanging in the balance, each having angered a rabid Republican base that insisted -- based on what people are calling Donald Trump's "big lie" -- that the state overturn election results, even if the U.S. Justice Department, the GBI and courts on every level in the nation's judiciary said there was no basis to do so.
(Funny how Democrats and so many media types heaped praise on Kemp, Duncan and Raffensperger -- especially the secretary of state -- for not giving in to pressure from the president and his fire-breathing supporters, then turned around and raked them over the coals when they advocated for election reform. It's called politics, baby.)
Does SB 202 provide more opportunities for people to vote, as the legislators who supported it claim? Kinda, if you squint real hard and look askew at the legislation.
(Perhaps the state Republican leaders who passed the bill would have gotten more points for being honest if they'd said, "It gives the right kind of people more opportunities to vote and it gives us more of a chance to win, but that's splitting hairs.)
What the legislation will do -- and already is doing -- is unravel Georgia's longstanding position as the No. 1 state in the nation in which to do business. You think all those businesses that have been pouring into Georgia are going to continue to do so when even the President of the United States is comparing legislation passed in 2021 to "Jim Crow" laws that targeted freed blacks in the aftermath of the Civil War?
I hope you answered "no." Already, Major League Baseball has been pressured into moving its All-Star Game from Atlanta. And while disgruntled citizens shake their fists and say, "Good riddance!" the politicians know -- especially Kemp -- that such a catastrophic decision will start the unraveling of a state economy that took off under Nathan Deal and has continued to chug along at a mighty pace.
That's about to halt.
Remember a few years back when the flap over the Confederate battle flag being a part of several states' flags (I think it was Mississippi's state flag ... hell naw, they ain't fergettin') led to many businesses either pulling out of or refusing to come to Southern states and how, even though he drew the ire of many Georgians who haven't yet allowed it to sink in that the Civil War is indeed over (by the way, we lost), then-Gov. Zell Miller said the flag should be changed, and his successor, Roy Barnes, actually did change it. The world didn't end. But what did happen is that businesses opened their eyes to the rich opportunities in the Peach State and started a march here that has continued unabated.
The people who are calling for sanctions against Georgia are indeed the bullies in this case, making demands and threatening to ruin the state if their demands aren't met. The politicians who refuse to think beyond "I'll show them" and are allowing their personal attempts to right wrongs that never happened are no less idiotic.
In the end, none of these blowhard politicians will win. But Georgia will lose.
