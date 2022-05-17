“Can’t find a better man.”
— Pearl Jam
There is always at least a grain of truth when someone utters the time-worn adage: “This is the most important election of our lifetime.”
Some — Republicans seeking to maintain their increasingly tenuous, but as of now gerrymander-protected, control of state government; Democrats praying for a miracle that would allow them to keep their razor-thin advantages in the U.S. House and Senate, and a local race for the Dougherty County Commission chairmanship that many say is an ongoing effort to “purify” local government racially — have made the most-important-election claim already as the 2022 cycle kicks off with next week’s party primaries.
With the state’s governor’s race in play, the historical likelihood of lost seats in the U.S. House and Senate by the party in charge (Democrats) — plus the miserable poll numbers of the current administration — and the quirk in local politics that demands voters make a sometimes tough decision on which ballot to select in the primaries, the current political decisions made by voters Tuesday could indeed have a significant impact at all levels.
Early voting has drawn record numbers — particularly among state Republicans — as the Georgia party makes a decision on how much sway former President Trump still holds. Some individual candidates he’s endorsed appear headed for primary victories, while others are nowhere near sure things. (Which would have been the case with or without Trump’s much-ballyhooed endorsements.)
For example, Trump-endorsed former football player Herschel Walker has a seemingly safe lead in the GOP primary to challenge Raphael Warnock for Warnock’s U.S. Senate seat even though Walker has a sketchy past and no political history. But Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue, who was one of Trump’s biggest yes-men while in the Senate, is trailing incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp by a significant margin in the Republican gubernatorial race.
The state ballot also features an interesting race between incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who famously recorded a call from Trump after the 2020 election asking Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn presidential results in the state, and another Trump acolyte, Jody Hice.
The state lieutenant governor’s race features a gaggle of Republicans who all want to out-Pro Life each other — “Outlaw all abortions, no matter if the pregnancy is the result of rape or if the mother’s life is endangered,” they all say — a drastic change from outgoing progressive Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
Locally, two-term Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas faces one candidate who has government experience — former County Commissioner Harry James — and one who was soundly defeated in his quest to gain a Dougherty School Board seat — Lorenzo Heard.
Some groups in the county are pushing — some behind the scenes, but many openly — to “elect all blacks” to the various government seats, a factor that could impact this race.
A lesser-known element of Republican and Democratic primary ballots are party questions that, in theory, could impact each party’s platform among the candidates who move on to the general election in November.
The Republican-led state legislature passed what they called election reform laws during the recently completed legislative session that opponents say were designed to lessen the impact of minority (usually Democratic) voting, while Republicans — most of them, like Perdue, Hice and lieutenant governor candidate Butch Miller still campaigning on the call to overturn the 2020 election — say they “restored integrity” to the voting process in the state. (Opponents point to the fact that most of the “reform” was designed to assure incumbents’ re-election.)
The most important election of our lifetime? Not bloody likely. But one that will answer a whole lot of questions? Yeah ... unless it becomes a mindless re-re-rehashing of the 2020 election.
