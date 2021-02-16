“Round here we talk just like lions, but we sacrifice like lambs.”
— Counting Crows
If you live in southwest Georgia, you should at the very least peruse the following:
♦ The city of Albany is desperately seeking funding to help pay for a too-long-kicked-down-the-road sewer system improvement project that comes with a price tag of $100 million.
♦ A Dougherty County commissioner is looking for help in finding ways to keep the properties of residents who live beside local waterways from flooding when heavy rain events hit the region.
♦ Local small and family-owned businesses are struggling mightily to keep their doors open — many, ultimately, failing — in the wake of mandated shut-downs or cutbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the government is handing out huge stimulus funding to large businesses and chains that have much broader corporate financial backing.
♦ Health care facilities in the region are ramping up efforts to get more citizens vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus, even as some self-appointed leaders and church officials encourage congregants not to do so.
♦ Lee County officials are quietly — and some say desperately — working to try and get a “never-done-before” state extension to keep fading hopes of a medical center in the county alive.
♦ Some in the community say the way to fight the allure of gang membership by a growing number of youngsters is to revamp the region’s once thriving recreational offerings.
♦ Rumblings throughout the region point to some pretty significant back-room shenanigans in local governments that could explode into scandal and lead to sanctions and/or criminal charges.
♦ One elected official in the region has publicly stated that his/her primary goal in office is to see that a group of his/her colleagues are removed from local government. These other officials’ sins? They have the “wrong” skin color.
♦ Government officials who ran afoul of the entrenched establishment in certain segments of the region have quietly “stepped down” from positions that pay lucrative salaries — to little or no fanfare — and have been replaced with establishment friends who won’t make waves and are glad to get in on the taxpayer payroll system.
♦ Public school teacher groups are irate that their members have not been included on the COVID vaccine priority list, and many in the profession say they will not face the risks associated with returning to in-school instruction until they receive the vaccines. Citizens throughout the region, however, noting that private schools have re-opened with few problems, say it’s time for the teachers to return to the classroom or find another job.
♦ Persons who’ve had dealings with one southwest Georgia official who was removed from office for his/her actions say reports of his/her illicit dealings have only begun to scratch the surface of all that he/she’s actually done while illegally utilizing taxpayer funds.
♦ Even with yet another citywide cleanup program in place, officials in Albany have managed to put only the smallest of dents in a litter problem that stretches city- and countywide.
These are just a few of the things that are happening or are rumored to be going on in this region, even as the pandemic waxes and wanes and citizens attempt to find some sort of normalcy in their lives. Yet most of these issues draw little more than a ho-hum from citizens in the region.
Even though many of these issues, and others just like them that are only now starting to bubble to the surface, have the potential to impact local citizens’ lives in significant ways, most of those local citizens seem to care very little. They’re more concerned with rehashing an election that was held three months ago ... and another that was held four years ago ... and a war that was fought more than 150 years ago.
There’s an old saying that “all politics are local.” You’d never know it by the citizens from these parts who would rather spend a few hours of their free team boning up on — and spreading — conspiracy theories on social media about elections that are over and done with. If there was even a fraction of the passion for local governmental goings-on as there is for the news out of Washington, many of the issues mentioned above and others stewing under the surface could not survive the scrutiny.
A suggestion: The elections are over for the foreseeable future. Why not use your energy to keep up with the things going on all around you that have an immediate impact on you and your neighbors? By getting actively involved, you might actually bring about change; something you’ll never do by complaining about national politics.
