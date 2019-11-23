We’re all water from this vast, vast ocean. Some day we’ll evaporate together.
— John Lennon & Yoko Ono
I — like so many others — have been asked the same question any dozens of times ... usually by people who are staunch, hard-core Democrats or who just independently don’t like our current president.
How can the Republicans in Congress and the people who believe he can do no wrong keep supporting and making excuses for a man as reprehensible as Donald Trump?
I don’t count myself among any of the aforementioned groups, but it doesn’t take a whole lot of observational skills to formulate an answer. Here’s what I’ve come up with:
— The Republicans in Congress are gutless (and only slightly moreso than the Democrats). I’d say a large majority of them hate Trump with a passion, but they’re so afraid of him — afraid he’ll make fun of them at one of his town-hall meetings or, worse yet, target them for derision in their home district and ... HORRORS! ... keep them from getting re-elected — they’ll fall in line and do anything he says just to maintain their status quo.
— It’s true that Trump has — through his scorched-earth method of saying anything that comes to his mind, lying when it suits his needs, even when it’s obvious he’s lying, calling out people who disagree with him in hopes that the less savory of his supporters will, at the very least, harass those with whom he’s fallen out of favor — unleashed some of the most base instincts that many have held in check for decades. Trump is not an overt racist, but he’s skirted up to the edge on racially insensitive matters, close enough that his base of supporters feel emboldened to let loose the less publicly accepted natures that they’ve kept bottled up inside.
But there are a couple of legitimate reasons Trump lovers feel comfortable in maintaining the idea that he can do no wrong: 1) They are so — rightfully! — fed up with Washington politicians that it brings them pure glee to see their man skewer members of that elitist group by saying about them what most of us have thought all along. And 2) it’s all about the money. The president’s tax breaks for the rich and his bold, who-cares-who-it-hurts-I’m-the-big-gun-here tariffs have momentarily improved the economy to a point that the rich have gotten richer and while the poor and middle class have benefited minimally, at least they don’t feel that they’re stuck in an endless downward financial spiral that many had fallen into.
People have long held the office of the presidency to a level of esteem reserved for royalty in lands of their forefathers. But with the shenanigans — personal, political and secretive — of John Kennedy, Richard Nixon, LBJ, the Bushes, Reagan and Clinton reminding everyone but the most blind that, hey, these people are only human, and social media unleashing all manner of nut-job conspiracy theorists on the general population, there is a growing lack of concern that the president of the United States is, without doubt, as big an a ho as any other blow-hard you might run into.
Some are aghast that the “dignity of the office” is rendered baseless by the president, but more and more like the fact that Trump is “one of us.” (It’s really amazing and sad the number of people who actually believe that, given that Trump is an elitist billionaire who got a large portion of his fortune by screwing people — including John and Jane Q. Taxpayer — over. But, again, that just underscores how fed up the American people are with “politics as usual” in Washington.)
The next most asked question I’ve heard lately is Do you think Trump will be impeached? And while I have wayyyyyy better things to do than watch those same gutless, partisan, self-serving politicians make a mockery of a once-dignified institution that was the American government, I do have a pretty good feel for that one as well.
Trump will be charged with articles of impeachment by the Democrats in the House; the Republicans will fall in lockstep behind Mindless Mush-Mouth Mitch McConnell in the Senate and vote immediately to acquit, and Trump will be so empowered he will do even more outlandish things. And, oh, he’ll be re-elected in a landslide. That’s when the fun will really begin.