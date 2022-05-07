Why don’t you be like me? Why don’t you hate who I hate, kill who I kill to be free?
— The Monkees
I had a flashback the other day when I read a squawk sent by one of this newspaper’s readers inviting me to leave here for California because I don’t think like the squawker.
(Said squawker, by the way, offered to kick in on the cost of my travel. ... I’ll do a little checking on ticket prices and get back with you on that. All contributions will be gratefully accepted.)
The flashback that this kind offer dredged up was one from decades ago, when I was in my early days as Sports Editor of The Daily Tifton Gazette.
I was not, at that time, much of a college football fan. I’d watch the rare weekend highlight shows when they ran just to see the big plays from the previous week’s games, but that was about it. I knew very little — almost nothing, actually — about the NCAA, its mythical national championship, the SEC or the history of the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Alabama ...
(I should explain: We were a family of sports fans, but TV in rural Irwin County at that time was one channel only, so there were no weekly games to watch since that one channel did not broadcast college games. Also, since neither of my parents even finished high school, college loyalty was nonexistent.)
Anyway, while working at the Tifton paper, I was doing some weekend work around our house (oh, for days off!) one fall Saturday. I knew by that time that the Georgia vs. Auburn game was a pretty big deal in the chase for SEC and NCAA bragging rights, so I turned on the radio to listen to the broadcast. What I didn’t know at that time was how much of a big deal UGA broadcaster Larry Munson was.
As a matter of fact, I’d never heard of him.
As the game started winding down toward what would be an exciting conclusion, Munson became apoplectic as, I would learn, was his style.
I’ll never forget his words — and my dumbfounded reaction to them — as he declared things like, “The whole conference is down on their knees praying against the Dawgs.”
Frankly, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, so I wrote a column about it, offering my honest opinion that Munson was maybe just a little bit crazy. The sh--storm that followed was one of the largest I’ve ever been a part of.
Danny Carter was editor of The Gazette at that time, and he fielded most of the calls from outraged Georgia fans. Thankfully Carter — who is a big UGA fan, I should note — didn’t give in to the dozens of calls insisting that my head be served up on a platter.
I got my share of calls from outraged fans, too, but that wasn’t all. I came into my office to find, on different days, Larry Munson posters tacked to my door, a Munson T-shirt (in my size, which I wore proudly until it got too holey even for me), and news articles from other publications singing the praises of the UGA broadcaster.
In all honesty, I was stunned by the reaction.
But the coolest thing I got in the aftermath of the Munson column was an actual, honest-to-God one-way bus ticket to Lake City, Fla. — “the first stop outside the state of Georgia,” a note attached to the gift said. And my would-be benefactors were serious; this was a real ticket. (I know this because I cashed it in ... got $34 for it, a windfall for me at that time. It bought my gas for the next couple of months.)
I bring that long-ago bit of personal history up for a couple of reasons. 1) If you’re serious about chipping in on that fund to get rid of me, come real. Show me the money. I’m not going to uproot my life on the word of someone who can’t abide anyone with the nerve to have thoughts counter to their own. Makes me a little wary. You can send me your donation — cash, cashier’s check or money order only — in care of this newspaper.
Secondly, you’re not alone, Squawker, in your disdain, so I’m not singling you out. There are a lot of folks who seem to think having an opinion contrary to theirs is a sin. But I got to thinking that if my having an opinion that you didn’t agree with is so odious, maybe you should take your ass to a more pleasing locale. May I suggest applying for a job at Mar-a-Lago?
