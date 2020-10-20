Why don't you hate who I hate, kill who I kill to be free?
The squawk sent by one of this newspaper's regular readers made what would have to be considered, on the surface at least, a valid point.
The squawk, printed in the newspaper's Squawkbox feature, said: What’s with The Albany Herald having guest columns by David Perdue and Gerald Greene and a self-promoting Greene article on the front page two weeks before the election? Not very neutral.
In general, a publication does indeed have an (at least self-appointed) obligation to present its readers differing editorial viewpoints. Even in this age of ultrapartisan political "reporting" by most national news agencies (including, horror of horrors, that "Gray Lady" in the Big Apple that long had been the trusted voice of America, journalistically speaking), those who've held on to at least a speck of what used to be called impartiality (and integrity) attempt to offer differing viewpoints for readers to consider.
A check of the columnists -- nationally syndicated and local -- whose work is included in this publication shows that, of the average 21 columns that appear during a given week, seven are by columnists with a clear conservative lean, six are by writers with a more liberal viewpoint, two are religious, and six are by writers who seldom delve into the realm of politics. (Guest columns and letters to the editor are not included.)
(I admit here that in the past I have been perturbed by people who said The Herald was a "right-wing" or "left-wing" publication when I knew that the goal, as long as I've worked here, has always been to achieve some kind of balance. Now, since I get complaints from both sides, I consider that a sign that maybe we're doing things the right way.)
Now, about that squawk. While the columns and stories by and about specific politicians might seem to indicate non-neutrality, I'd like to defend the newspaper's policy as to political editorial contributions in an election year. Yes, on this one day, there was a column by U.S. Sen. David Perdue and by state House Rep. Gerald Greene, both Republicans. And, yes, there was a story on the front page about Greene receiving an award for his work in the House.
But, for those who see those examples as a bias toward those two politicians -- both of whom are seeking re-election -- they need only check back over the past recent weeks, and they'll find editorial content written by or about their opponents and articles about achievements of said opponents. (Ironically, a story about Greene's opponent, Democrat Joyce Barlow, receiving a statewide endorsement appears in today's paper.)
The policy for all politicians -- national, statewide and local -- has been the same: We welcome their columns up to a point before the election. We also welcome letters written by citizens who support -- or oppose -- these candidates. While we make it clear that any candidate may contribute to our editorial pages, we do not solicit those contributions. Some take advantage. Others choose not to.
And, now the "other" part of our political editorial policy. As of Sunday, no more editorial copy will be accepted from any candidate, national, state or local. And no more letters of support or disapproval will be utilized on the editorial pages. (Squawks are horses of a different color, because an overwhelming majority of them have to do with the election, understandably so.)
However, in the final few days before the election -- from Friday, Oct. 30, until Monday, Nov. 2 -- we will accept and run political columns and/or letters on our editorial pages, if any politician or their supporters feel so inclined to contribute them.
In this very polarizing political climate, we all feel compelled to support -- and speak out on behalf of -- the candidates whose platforms align with ours. As editor of this newspaper, I vow to help in that respect if possible, but to do so as fairly as possible.
