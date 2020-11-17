“You can’t judge a daughter by looking at the mother. You can’t judge a book by looking at the cover.”
— Bo Diddley
It’s funny when self-important politicians like Mitch McConnell boast that they’ve “shaped the judiciary for the next generation,” proclaiming such nonsense as their “legacy” lest you forget how vital they are to the Earth and its constant rotation.
Even though fifth-graders are taught in American History class that the judicial branch of our government — the courts and the judges — was put in place by the founders as one of the checks and balances to keep megalomaniac politicians in their place, people like McConnell think they “control” the judiciary because they make appointments. Here’s their thinking: We find the “right kind” of judges — in McConnell’s case, anyone who sides with rich white men most of the time — and put them in positions where they rule on the constitutionality of laws. Then we can change the laws to fit our whims, and the judges will back us.
Someone needs to slap a touch of reality into McConnell’s delusions of grandeur. You see, that Constitution McConnell claims to be so enamored of calls for judges to make rulings based on law and logic, not based on any political ideology or as “payback” to the people who appointed them.
I’m sure it would stun McConnell back into his turtle shell to know that his not-so-subtle insistence that judges “owe” him and other politicians not only is the height of ugliness born of partisan politics, it is also illegal.
Another thing McConnell obviously is not privy to, given his pathetic attempts to remake America in his whitebread image, is that at certain levels of the judiciary — most notably the Supreme Court — the judges are appointed for life.
Talk about job security.
That’s why you hear people like McConnell, and others who turn a blind eye to their Constitutional duty and serve only the “party” and any of its donors, cry foul when judges they helped appoint make rulings that don’t fit in their narrow worldview.
It’s unfathomable to such partisans that these judges fail to pay proper fealty to the politicians’ master plan when the judges, simply, do their jobs.
Americans have to at the very least have moments of pause when they hear politicians like McConnell brand judges “unfaithful,” “traitors” or “un-American” when they make decisions that are contrary to the “team’s” mindset.
So many people were up in arms when the current president appointed Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, fretting that this would mean “an end to Roe V. Wade, the Affordable Care Act” and other legislation. In other words, doing the same things McConnell and his ilk did, only from the opposite direction, trying to put pressure on the court to adhere to their political agenda.
Unless they lied most grievously during confirmation hearings, these two judges said they would — and they later swore an oath — make rulings based on their understanding of such laws and how they relate to the Constitution.
At no time did either hint — not that he or she would — that they were brought in as hatchetman or -woman to take an axe to “liberal laws.” In fact, just the opposite; with a firestorm of skeptical liberal politicians raining fire down on them and even their personal lives, they assured all who asked that they had no specific allegiance to any political group or any individual politician.
I happen to believe them. And if they help strike down laws that have served this nation for years and decades, I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt and, unless they indicate otherwise, believe they based their decisions on rule of law.
And the other side’s — people just as disgustingly partisan as McConnell — alleged plan for trying to denude these new judges’ authority by packing the court with so-called “liberal judges” would be a complete mockery of our way of government.
So, rather than lamenting the end of the American way, let’s just see what happens, shall we?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.