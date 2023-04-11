“Stand tall, don’t you fall. For God’s sake don’t go and do something foolish.”
— Guess Who
In these days of ultra-partisan politics, Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones is a rarity. He’s part of the endangered species of political leaders who cast their votes — in Jones’ case, as the representative of the county’s District 6 — in the manner that they think would best meet the standards expected by their constituents.
That’s not to say Jones is always right in his decisions ... he’d be the first to tell you that, like every other human on this earth (except Donald Trump ... he’s an exception) he is not always right and is far from perfect. But, as we used to say on the football field, “when AJ makes a mistake, he makes it going full-speed.”
A case in point is Jones’ statement at Monday’s commission meeting that he opposes a proposed $120 million (!) solar facility that South Korean Soon Kwon wants to bring to a 744.89-acre tract of land in the Putney area.
Despite the fact that Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission President/CEO Jana Dyke laid out a sound proposal in favor of the project — including $11 million in property taxes for the county and school system, a $5.78 million increase in the county’s tax digest, the setting aside of funds for removal of equipment after its usable life span is ended, vegetation buffers that would conceal the tract, a negotiated decommissioning bond — and, as Commissioner Russell Gray pointed out, if the land is taken out of crop production, it would eliminate the use of two center-pivot irrigation systems used in farming operations and thus “help get consistent water flow in Radium Springs” ... despite all that, Jones said he would not support the project.
Many, myself included, couldn’t help but think back to a few years ago when the Albany City Commission, pressured by a group of citizens that wanted no part of progress if it entered their sphere of existence, voted not to allow for rezoning that would have paved the way for construction of a solar facility in the city in a secluded area that would not have even have been seen by the complaining group. The city’s reasoning? Citizens are concerned about the noise the solar array would make.
(Read that last sentence again: Yep, you see how low politicians will sink when they’re afraid of a loud special interest group? Now think of the tax money the city lost out on as the commission ponders where it will get the hundreds of millions of dollars needed to upgrade its sewer system. Hmm ...)
Jones, though, said he sided with a farmer who tried to buy the property but couldn’t and now wants to keep it open for lease if he chooses to farm on it.
“There’s an individual who owns Wright’s Turf Farms, and he grows row crops on some of that land,” Jones said. “Granting this project has the potential to affect that farm; there is a potential that workers could be laid off. I therefore can’t support this project. Money isn’t everything, and my policy is always to stand with our citizens.”
Knowing Jones as I do, I have no doubt that the words he spoke came from his heart. But as someone who sees the struggles that our community is going through and who understands that there are very few new construction projects in the county that would give the tax digest a boost, I hope at least that he and the other members of the board will carefully consider the proposal negotiated carefully over a long period of time and laid out by Dyke.
I cannot see any negatives to the project, other than the ones mentioned by Jones. And in that case, you have to wonder if taking up a fight on behalf of one citizen against a project that would benefit the 87,000 who would benefit from it is fair to the 87,000.
As they consider this important proposal, I ask the county leaders to do one thing: Remember the actions of your colleagues on the city side. Citizens are still paying for their ill-advised action taken in fear rather than what was best for the people they were supposed to be representing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.