Stop callin', stop callin', I don't wanna think any more.
-- Lady Gaga
From the curmudgeon file, these are some of the things that are driving me crazy(ier) lately:
-- I know my memory isn't as sharp as it once was, but didn't the state of Georgia pass a law a while back making it illegal to use a cellphone while driving on state streets and roads? And -- correct me if I'm wrong -- isn't Albany a part of Georgia still? Maybe it's the "I-hate-cellphones" in me, but I don't recall a time in the last good while that I've driven on any street in Albany that I didn't see some driver either texting or talking on their phone.
I saw one person over the weekend carrying on a conversation who could have been the poster child for the so-called "hands-free" law. She was holding her phone to her ear with her shoulder and gesticulating wildly with both hands as she carried on an animated conversation. She was steering, I suppose, with her knee ... every now and then she'd put one of her hands on the steering wheel to correct her path. It would have been funny if it hadn't been so frustrating, especially for the drivers behind her who kept honking their horns to remind her that the traffic light had changed.
I've seen law enforcement officers ride by and, unless they were blind or had something else going on, had to see that the person in the next lane was using their cellphone, some even dangerously texting. And they did nothing. It's amazing that people -- especially young, inexperienced and, usually, very poor drivers -- feel they can handle a vehicle going 60 mph while texting, but it's even more amazing that law enforcement officials don't seem very interested in enforcing the law. (And, yes, I'm aware that karma will now make sure that I take a car phone call and get pulled over for it, but I'll take one for the team if it means law enforcers will start actually enforcing this law.)
-- Here's a (not very) fun game I play when I'm driving down Albany streets these days. (Before I get into this, let me say that I really appreciate the fact that our city and county governments are using our special-purpose tax funds to repair streets that really need repairs -- as they should -- and that it's a pleasure to ride on streets that aren't pock-marked with an abundance of potholes -- although, certainly, many still exist.) Anyway, this game I play I call "dodge the manhole cover."
Yes, the crews that are resurfacing streets in and around the city have done a good job of smoothing out the wrinkles, so to speak. But for whatever reason -- Nothing they could do about it? Carelessness? Unforeseen circumstances? -- the manhole covers have been put back in a haphazard fashion, some of them a good six to eight inches below the surface of the street. I ... well, I won't say curse, because I don't want anyone to think I'd use bad language, heaven forbid ... but I think impure thoughts about whomever might be responsible every time I hit one of these sunken land mines and my vehicle jumps a few feet in the air and I think about how my poor tires and my alignment and everything else to do with the car is impacted.
Surely this is something that could have been alleviated with a little prior planning.
-- I know the picture that accompanies this column is nothing anyone necessarily wants to see, but it is rather recent. It always tickles me when I see column photos and later meet the person who wrote the column and find out they're anywhere from 10 to 20 to 30 years older. This phenomenon is not just with local publications either. Nationally syndicated columnists can't seem to grasp the idea that they don't look the same now as they did in 2005.
One of my journalism heroes, Danny Carter, who is now living the good life in retirement, is one of those folks who never seemed to age. And when he published columns in The Herald, he used the same photo pretty much throughout his career. We used to kid him about it: One of my favorite quips was, "Hey, Carter, are you going to keep using your prom photo throughout your career?"
