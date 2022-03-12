“After all, he’s just a man.”
— Lyle Lovett
Someone once told me — and reminds me frequently — that a woman’s work is never done.
Truer words were never spoken.
But, speaking on behalf of my gender, I contend that men — especially men who are fathers ... at least the good fathers — carry their share of the load.
Now before I get into this, let me take care of a little prep work. I get it that this is a new age, that such things as stay-at-home-dads now are common and moms are bread-winners as often as men. I get that I risk the wrath of these new-age practitioners when I even use the term “father” and “mother,” “men” and “women.” Something called “gender identity” has rendered such designations obsolete, offensive even in some cases.
For the sake of this column, though, let’s take a metaphorical trip back to when the “typical” roles of the sexes were more rigidly set. I lived in these prehistoric times, and I’ve been thinking a lot lately about my dad, my male parent, the man who remains to this day my primary influence and, yes, my hero.
My dad worked for a living. And, no offense to people like me who do most of our “work” in air-conditioned offices, his was real work. Labor. He was a brick mason, and if you want to get a feel for work, lay brick for eight hours a day in the south Georgia sunshine.
Times were different then, and the concept of a “side hustle” was not a thing. Yes, you did “other work” when you finished your day job, but it wasn’t one of those fulfilling crafts that gave you peace of mind. It was a second job to pay the electric bill. When my dad finished his days of toiling through eight hours of hellish heat, he came home and worked the farmland where we lived.
I’ll never forget the look on his face sometimes as he sat, weary, his head resting in his hands, no doubt — I realize now — worrying about things I didn’t understand at the time.
I look now at those days, I remember that look, and I feel guilty that I never missed the opportunity to ask my dad to play baseball with me, to hit me some fungoes, to show me again how to throw a curve ball without considering how hard he’d had to work that day.
Parents who work for a living and then happily become playmates with their kids in their free time should be put up for sainthood. It took becoming a parent to realize how easy it is to offer a terse, “Not now,” or “Can’t you see I’m resting?” when asked to shoot some hoops or to play yet another game of Chutes and Ladders.
But, in retrospect, I don’t remember so much the times when my dad had too much to do — he actually did — to play catch as I do the days he hit me endless grounders, showed me how to grip a baseball and impart spin on it to make the ball break down and away.
I don’t remember so much the times he dismissed me with an “I’m too busy” as I do the times he said, “Let’s go down to the lake” and we took a boat out and maybe caught a bass while drifting among the cypress trees.
I loved my dad and try — and frequently fail — to live a life that he would be proud of, remembering his admonition “If a man pays you to do a job, do the job. Earn that pay.” He was a man, like all of us, with his faults. But he taught me so much about life, lessons that I’ve carried with me through the decades.
But what I remember and honor most about my dad is the influence he had on my son. I was, I admit shamefully, one of those selfish fathers during some of my son’s formative years, and a lot of the things he learned — things he carries with him today and passes down to his son — are things my father taught him.
A woman’s work is never done. After all, many of them put up with us men, and that’s a chore in itself. But there’s something to be said for fathers who raise their sons to be decent men.
