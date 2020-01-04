“Whatever it means to you, Know that everything moves in circles.”
— Incubus
You move, you clean up.
When The Herald’s crew moved into our new digs at 306 W. Broad Ave., I packed up a couple of decades’ worth of accumulated ... let’s just call them treasures ... and brought them the two blocks south and west. They’re mostly sitting, still unpacked, but I did get a sharp reminder when I saw a stuffed gym bag that I’d pretty much forgotten about. Inside the bag were “mementos” of one of the eeriest assignments I’ve carried out in the decades I’ve been doing this job.
I got a call, out of the blue, as they usually are, one day several years back from a gentleman who said he’d read my articles regularly. When someone says that, I’ve learned to remain noncommital ... just because someone says they read your stuff doesn’t mean they like it.
He asked me a few questions, and I got the impression he was testing me, looking for a reason to trust me or bid me farewell. I must have said something right, because a few questions into his inquiry, he dropped this bomb on me: “I’m a member of the Ku Klux Klan.”
Yeah, that got my attention.
The gentleman told me a bit about his affiliation with the dreaded group, I can only assume to prove to me his legitimacy, then he hit me with another jaw-dropper: “I’m getting out of an area Klan organization. If you’re willing to come talk to me face-to-face, I’ll give you a story.”
I weighed the choices: An opportunity at a once-in-a-lifetime story vs. a venture that might leave me among the “gone missing.” The journalist — and curiosity — in me won out, so I made the 60-mile-plus trip to an out-of-the-way wooded area where the gentlemen told me he’d meet me. When I drove up, he emerged from a smallish cabin on the property and called out to me: “Stay in your car. I’ve got to put my dogs up. If I don’t, they’ll tear you apart.”
That’s when I started wondering about what I’d gotten myself into.
Assured that the pets were secured, I went into the structure that turned out to be the gentleman’s home. And, I have to admit, I was a bit taken aback by our conversation. Expecting ... well, not really knowing what to expect ... something very different, the conversation turned out to be engaging. The gentleman, it seems, had grown disillusioned with the organization and was getting out. Before he did, he wanted to share some of the things that bothered him about this particular Klan group. Strangely, one of the things that bothered him most, he said, was that the group was extremely racist. Yeah, I had to swallow the “But, dude, this is the KKK” that sprang to mind because, frankly I didn’t want to cheese the guy off.
He did have, after all, the home field advantage.
We talked some more, and he said, “I have some stuff I want to give you.” It was the aforementioned gym bag, which held what he said were videos of Klan meetings (they were), various KKK paraphernalia and copies of propaganda such as “The White Man’s Bible.”
As we finished our conversation, I hesitantly asked the gentleman, who’d said during our conversation that he’d burned most of his Klan material, if he had a robe. He said he did, and I asked him if he’d put it on for a photograph. He said, “No, because even if you didn’t show my face, people would know me by the different insignia and patches on the robe.”
Then he floored me again.
“I’ve been planning to burn this, too,” he said. “Do you want it?”
Now, the commonsense part of my brain that at least used to hold sway said to me,”Are you crazy? Can you imagine driving down the road, getting stopped by a black or Jewish cop, and them finding a Klan robe in your car? How you gonna ‘splain that away?” But that part of people who do this job and actually hold on to perverse souvenirs like this said, “Tell him yes before he changes his mind.”
Former Herald Editor Jim Hendricks, one of the great practitioners of this profession, would not allow the story I wrote about the meeting to be published as it was. It’s too incendiary, he said. So he ran a watered-down version that turned out to be one of the most disappointing moments of my career. Not that I didn’t understand Hendricks’ decision; it’s just that I felt that this story should be told.
So, going through my accumulation for the move, I came upon that “souvenir.” I’ve thought several times over the years about donating it, but I don’t know where it would fit without being offensive. So it remains a souvenir, a reminder of one of those crazy assignments that makes this job so memorable.