“It’s been a long time coming, But I know a change is gonna come.”
— Sam Cooke
Things that seemed impossible in Albany a few weeks ago are now being bantered about as probabilities, not the product of some keyboard warrior’s imagination or wishful thinking.
And as Monday’s annual organizational meeting of the Albany City Commission draws near, a lot of these things that were heretofore dismissed out of hand are being scrutinized as real possibilities.
Welcome to the new world order ... Albany style, where up is down and north is south and pretty much anything could happen ... and might. To wit:
— The most compelling of the questions facing this new-look City Commission is City Manager Sharon Subadan’s future. As retiring Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson told a select group that gathered last week for a farewell luncheon to honor him, the city of Albany looks far different today than it would have had Subadan not come along. Roberson went so far as to say that Subadan has done more in her short tenure than any other person who held the keys to the city’s engine during the 45 years of his tenure.
But the commission has unfairly allowed Subadan to work for an extended period of time without a renewed contract, promising her at every turn that she’d get one soon. Since Subadan is due — and deserves — a raise, some commissioners held off on the vote to officially renew her contract in an effort to keep the issue from becoming a part of the campaign rhetoric. Now, with three new commission members coming on board, including new Mayor Bo Dorough, the question becomes what will the board do about Subadan’s contract?
She has been given non-binding but emphatic votes of support from most on the board, but there are rumblings that that could change with the advent of the new commission. With the work she’s done in Albany, the city manager would have no trouble finding work elsewhere, but she and her family have settled in Albany and made it home. There’s apt to be some extended conversation about the city manager at Monday’s meeting.
♦ What of the other city officials who are appointed by the city manager and approved by the commission, including City Attorney Nathan Davis, Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver and City Clerk Sonja Tolbert? There are behind-the-scenes discussions concerning each member of this trio and others in the city’s hierarchy. Some government leaders, discussing the officials’ future on condition of anonymity, said they expect an in-depth discussion on each of the appointed officials’ continued tenure.
♦ Are active boards with members appointed by the City Commission about to get a makeover? Boards like the Utilities Authority, the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission and the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission have city-appointed members whose tenures are expiring. The possibility of new blood — and lots of it — flowing into those commissions’ makeup is a very real possibility. Some officials have made a point of calling out — publicly and privately — certain members of these boards who, according to those officials, see their appointments as a referendum to espouse their personal viewpoints rather than do work on behalf of the community.
♦ Also, there are some who say board appointments at strategic positions will give some on the commission an opportunity to repay political favors and to put friends in place who will share the behind-the-scenes scuttlebutt that doesn’t make its way into the open meetings.
♦ Some say two very distinct voting blocs have loosely formed among commission members with the intent of working together to push across pet agenda items. Commissioners contacted have denied involvement in any such backroom deals, but some have suggested other members are indeed up to such shenanigans.
Separating the truth from fiction is going to happen, for the most part, in a matter of hours. Some of the more long-view concerns will play out over an extended period of time. There’s no way of knowing right now how much of the talk surrounding the city government is conjecture and how much contains at least elements of truth. The voters who brought about this dramatic change in their city government can only watch and see what unfolds and then determine if it’s for the better or if it takes the city backward.
One thing’s for certain: With all this going on, it’s not very likely to be boring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.