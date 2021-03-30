Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DOUGHERTY... NORTHWESTERN BAKER...SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN AND EAST CENTRAL EARLY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 745 PM EDT... At 719 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Leary, or 12 miles west of Newton, moving north at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Morgan, Leary, Douglasville, Commissary Hill, Iveys Mill, Milford, Crestview, Bermuda, Elmodel Wma, Bethany, Holt and Patmos. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. &&