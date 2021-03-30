“There’s battle lines being drawn, nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.”
— Buffalo Springfield
Don’t tell me our state leaders aren’t on top of things.
At a time in this gun-crazy nation when the shooting season is just getting started with mass murders in Georgia and Colorado, our state officials passed legislation that allows for just what the doctor ordered: more guns and easier access in the Peach State.
House Bill 218, which easily made its way through the General Assembly — of course it did — and will no doubt be signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, would require Georgia to recognize other states’ concealed weapons permits, and would prevent a governor from taking away ammunition, other weapons like crossbows, and reloading equipment such as speedloaders or magazines, during a state of emergency.
Another measure of the bill, which would essentially have said “we don’t care what state you live in, just come on down to good ole Georgia and get that carry permit so you can show everyone what a man or woman you are,” was rejected when the Probate Court judges across the state, who issue such licenses, raised a fuss.
Of course, with bodies not yet cold, Republican legislators — and this is not an attempt to single out a single party ... the bill passed along party lines with Democrats voting against it and Republicans voting for it — came up with, let’s say, interesting ways to justify their passage of a bill that will put more guns in the hands of people who are not the law-abiding citizens the NRA and its members proclaim but are destined to be the next mass murderers.
Southwest Georgia’s own Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, settled the matter for most using the logic that the mass shootings “are a sign of mental illness and pure hatred.’’ Summers went so far as to describe the shooting spree in Georgia, in which eight people were massacred at Atlanta massage parlors, as “a hate crime, not a gun crime.”
Oh, well, now that’s clear. It wasn’t the gun that killed those people, it was the hatred of the shooter who, as far as anyone has said, didn’t know any of the people in those massage parlors. I don’t know about the good senator or any of his cronies who nodded in approval of his pretzel logic, but I have a hard time working up hatred for anyone I’ve never met in my life.
Advocacy group representatives, Asian Americans, religious leaders and Democratic lawmakers in the state appealed to Kemp not to sign the bill, which is kind of funny — in a sickeningly ironic way — if you think about it. Surely these folks remember that it was that idiotic campaign ad of the now governor cleaning his gun and pointing it at a young suitor calling on Kemp’s daughter that helped gussy up his bona fides with the God-fearing, Second Amendment-loving, NRA membership card-carrying, real Georgians and helped put him in office.
It really doesn’t matter what is right or wrong about gun issues, you will never see this group of old white men in power in Georgia (and, hey, I can call them that because I’m one too) do anything to threaten their tenuous grip on control of state government. It doesn’t matter that the majority of the state’s voters showed that they wanted more progressive leadership in the last election cycle — helping oust Republicans Donald Trump, David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler and give Democrats control of all three branches of the federal government — they have gerrymandered districts to a degree that will protect their “majority,” even as the state’s demographics say the majority of voters are leaning in other directions.
But then, as one official noted, getting a grip on this rampant disease of gun violence is not a partisan issue. Guns — and their owners — unless they are guided by some of that intense hatred Sen. Summers so eloquently spoke of, kill indiscriminately. The answer to that bit of wisdom, according to our state leadership, is to go out and buy more guns.
What a sad time this is.
