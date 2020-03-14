“And we’re just waiting, waiting for the world to change.”
— John Mayer
Scott Steiner tells the story ironically, with one of those you-see-where-we-are? looks. Any other time, it would have been hilarious.
“I’m in this meeting with all of our top officials, including our director of emergency services and our chief medical officer, and I start to get a tickle in my throat, like you do sometimes,” Steiner said. “So I start walking out of the room, but before I get to the door the tickle turns into a cough. Everyone in the room looks at me, and I just knew what most of them were thinking: ‘Get a mask on him.’”
That, as Steiner later so vividly points out, is the new world we live in.
Life can be ironic/funny that way at times. Through Phoebe Director of Public Relations and Communications Ben Roberts, Steiner and I had planned to meet on Monday of this week. Roberts is so detail-oriented, I was a little surprised when 15 minutes, then 30, then 45 passed and no one came to get me in Phoebe’s lobby to take me back to Steiner’s office. Knowing how busy Steiner is, I worried that I’d somehow flubbed up the meeting time.
I returned to The Herald and sent Roberts a quick email, letting him know I’d waited in the lobby and needed to get back to work. I asked if perhaps I’d written down the wrong time or if some emergency had arisen. Roberts’ reply made me feel like something of a dunce: He’d texted me that he was unavailable and that I should go on back to Steiner’s office. I missed the text.
That cleared up, Steiner and I agreed to meet Friday morning. Little did either of us know at the time, the meeting we had on Friday was far different from one we would have had on Monday.
“My gosh, was that only Wednesday that we made the announcement (about persons at Phoebe being infected with the coronavirus)?” Steiner asked, incredulous at the changes our world had gone through in such a short time.
Steiner and I were going to meet Monday to talk about the initiatives he and staff had devised for the hospital since he took over for the retired Joel Wernick. They call those initiatives “Phoebe Foucus.”
“It’s ironic (that word again) that we were going to talk about ‘Phoebe Focus’ only three or four days ago, and now Phoebe’s entire focus is on this virus,” I said, and Steiner — one of the most congenial and open executives I’ve ever met — agreed. “This has to be what we’re focused on,” he said.
There are those, even as the number of infected rises exponentially, who are trying to politicize the virus — “It’s just the Democrats trying to keep Trump from getting re-elected ...” “It’s just the Republicans, trying to take voters’ minds of Trumps’ gaffes ...” — which reinforces my belief that people who buy wholeheartedly into any political party or any politician are perhaps the most gullible people on earth and are why we have a government so gridlocked opposing sides couldn’t even come together on sending needed funding to farmers who were in danger of losing all their land to natural disasters.
I detest those people who would use this pandemic to further political gain — and before you start pointing fingers, both “sides” are doing it, so save your accusations for the other true believers who buy into that kind of crap. Perhaps before you point out all the conspiracy theories that make about as much sense as the politicians everyone seems to revere, you should think about the people who have actually died after contracting this virus. Think about families laying their patriarch or their matriarch to rest.
If you still want to argue about trivial partisan political nonsense after that, go ahead and deliver your soul to your master. You’ve made an unbreakable bargain.
