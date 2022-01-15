“You fasten all the triggers, For the others to fire. Then you sit back and watch When the death count gets higher.”
— Bob Dylan
Some clever wordsmith with an ear for hyperbole said along the way that “politics is a bloodsport.”
Oooooo! That sounds so impressive, and I’m sure the person who coined it was extra pleased with him- or herself.
But comparing politics, circa 2022, to a competition that carries with it the possibility of blood being spilled or even with a sport in general (with the possible exception of pickleball) is silly.
(NOTE: Of course, we have to make an exception when we talk about all the people who were “ordered killed” by Bill Clinton when he was in the White House. Because we know that’s true ... I think Fox News reported these “facts.”)
No, politics in 2022 is no bloodsport. What politics is is corruption at the highest level. And the saddest thing about that is how gullible we in the public have become. We’ve become so invested in this “us vs. them” ethos that we loyally back into “our” side without question, no matter if it makes us hypocrites, liars and fools. In fact, if I were instructed to come up with my own “bloodsport” metaphor for politics today, that would suffice: Hypocrites, liars and fools.
Here are five things about politics that fit under such a heading:
1. If you disagree with any person who is even a tiny bit interested in politics, you are automatically branded a ... whatever the other side is. Let’s say you like your politics pretty much straight down the middle, leaning slightly left on certain issues, right on others. If you say you think women have the right to determine what to do with their own bodies, any true-blue right-winger who hears you immediately calls you a liberal, baby-killing socialist who loves Hillary Clinton. If a left-winger hears your remark, he or she congratulates you on being opposed to the cultist conservatives and congratulates you on hating Trump.
Clue to you all: There are more people who do not follow the party line (as you do) on every issue, people who actually listen to the arguments on both sides before making a decision. They could care less what the big shot politicos or party leaders say; they actually think for themselves. What a concept, huh?
2. Forget all that public service, serve my community, making the world a better place drivel. People get into politics now for two reasons: 1) Money. 2) Power. Isn’t it amazing when you see millionaires and even billionaires leave behind the businesses that have made them wealthy to run for a political office that pays them — legally pats them, that is — a small fraction of what they’d been making? They’re not trying to make the world better. They know that political office offers them opportunities to — with lucrative handouts from “influencers” and the chance to push across legislation that stands to make them and/or their friends/families/business partners the really big money, and an impotent, politicized Supreme Court saying they can do so legally — make their previous finances look like chump change.
3. Remember when folks said the “little man” (i.e. voters) sends people he trusts to seats of power in local, state and federal campaigns? Remember that quaint old Jimmy Stewart in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” notion? Please. Someone who’s not very wealthy or well-connected with power brokers who are has about as much chance of winning political office now as I do of being crowned Mr. America. (See accompanying photo.)
4. Politicians do not care these days about the people who put them in office. You hear people say “we sent so-and-so” to the county commission, to Atlanta or to Washington to take care of us down here in south Georgia. When they reach their destination, all those campaign promises and vows to “drain the swamp” or whatever are completely meaningless. It becomes, “The opposition is trying to pass this legislation. We are opposed to it.” The naive who might ask why get a funny look in response: “Because it’s something the opposition wants. Forget about the folks back home ... our job is to make sure no issue pushed by them is approved.”
5. The biggest a-holes are the ones who get the most attention. Congressman A does his homework, contacts all the parties who have an interest in pending legislation, then talks to colleagues and historians about the impact of a piece of legislation before offering his support on the matter. Congresswoman B says the people who are involved in the issue came from Venus and are in the process of eating babies and regurgitating their remains to help destroy the crops that feed the country. Guess which one gets all the publicity?
Politics is no bloodsport. It’s a comedy act. And, sadly, the joke’s on us.
