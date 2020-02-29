“We both have truths. Are mine the same as yours?”
— From “Jesus Christ Superstar”
If they still own the property on Seventh Avenue that they owned in December of 2018, Josh and Mark McCorkle probably won’t want to read this column.
The McCorkles had been going back-and-forth with city of Albany officials for months in 2018 in an effort to clear up flooding issues like the one that left the interior of their home on Dec. 2 of that year more than ankle-deep in rain water. Mark McCorkle said at the time that he’d been told by city engineering officials that there was a workable solution to the flooding issue but that the city did not feel it was their place to fix it.
Flash forward to Tuesday night’s Albany City Commission meeting, at the end of the marathon gathering, after all the TV cameras had long been dispatched and gone to file stories and even the print media stalwarts had called it an evening. The commission voted 4-3 to pay the owner of a home at 2412 S. Madison St. $64,465 for a structure appraised at roughly $48,000 because — sorry McCorkles — the owner had ongoing flooding problems.
Ward IV City Commissioner Chad Warbington — who along with Ward I and VI’s Jon Howard and Demetrius Young, respectively, and Mayor Bo Dorough had voted to approve the purchase over the “No” votes of Matt Full, B.J. Fletcher and Bob Langstaff of Wards II, III and V — said Saturday that the vote for him was a matter of ending the “Band-Aid approach” that the city had been taking in response to the Madison Street home’s owner, Amanda Green’s, ongoing complaints about flooding of her property.
“Looking at things from an engineering standpoint, and understanding — I was told — that the city had actually done things that made matters worse at that property, I thought we would ultimately spend more trying to fix it than the amount we paid to buy it,” Warbington said. “My vote of yes was to spend this money rather than spending considerably more to keep putting on Band-Aids.
“There are other areas of the city that experience flooding — in my ward and all over the city — and we owe every property owner (that experiences flooding) a solution. But most of those problems were not made worse by the city’s attempts to fix them.”
Neither Warbington nor other city officials wanted to talk on the record about dishing out $64,000-plus for a house appraised at $16,000 less, but the Ward IV commissioner did allow that there were “other circumstances I don’t think I should discuss.”
Contacted about the purchase of the Madison Street house, which Warbington said he expects the city to demolish (at an additional $10,000 or so), Fletcher said she did not want to discuss the matter.
“I stand by my no vote,” she said.
Now, though, it seems a precedent exists whereby property owners like the McCorkles can renew their concerns over flooding.
“Certainly, there might be others who come forward now and say they want us to buy their properties,” Warbington admitted. “But most of them are not located at properties that the city has made worse. A lot of them are in neighborhoods or developments that have naturally low-lying areas. But the city did not do anything that made the flooding worse, which is my understanding of what happened at this (Madison Avenue) house.”
And, it should be noted, the city now owns another property that will be taken off the taxpayer rolls.
“The city doesn’t want to get in the business of owning residential lots, but in this case I think this was the best thing for us to do,” Warbington said. “Nothing has been discussed, but I assume the house will be demolished. If the property can be rehabilitated so that these (flooding) problems can be alleviated, I could see us putting the property in the land bank for possible future purchase.”
Don’t expect Mark and Josh McCorkle to offer a bid.
