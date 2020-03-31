“All I want is some truth.”
— John Lennon
Please excuse the complaining here — we’ve all gotten plenty enough of that lately — but I believe it’s time local officials started working with local media representatives to get more information out about the coronavirus locally.
We’re working at a disadvantage, I know. Reporters with The Albany Herald — and I’m sure other media outlets — have been told to consider safety first, to conduct interviews by phone and to cover meetings using electronic devices rather than in person. In other words, we’re supposed to — in fact, we’ve been ordered to — shelter in place and try to gather the news that impacts our community.
I’ve remained quiet about this matter for a while, out of respect for the massive and vital work our health care personnel and our first responders have taken on. But I think it’s time that I broke that silence. And I do so after receiving about the 25th to 30th version of this question: Why aren’t local media telling the stories of the virus to local citizens?
I politely brushed off that question the first few times I heard it, assuring the questioner that local health care and law enforcement officials were too engrossed in their work to give out much more information than basic facts sent out on a daily basis by media specialists like Ben Roberts at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. (Ben, by the way, has done an amazing job of keeping everyone updated on the new numbers at the health care system.)
But as the queries piled up — Doesn’t the public deserve to know who the victims of the virus are? Wouldn’t we be safer knowing? Why are outside media outlets getting information our local media are not? — I just couldn’t keep coming up with lame answers.
I don’t know why local media are not being given the information this community needs to, at the very least, feel a little more at ease. It’s not because those questions have not been asked.
And officials’ brush-offs, which had been accepted at face value over the first few days of this emergency, are ringing less and less true as more “outside” news outlets release information that has not been shared with local media.
Yes, the New York Times, Atlanta Journal Constitution, CNN and other national outlets are big names, and officials in smaller towns are often struck by the weight those big-name media outlets carry. But the New York Times does not care about Albany’s summer reading programs or a Lee County Commission meeting or fundraisers that help local sports teams, nonprofits and organizations. And you’ll never see a CNN reporter at a City Commission candidate forum.
The people of Albany and southwest Georgia deserve to know the names of the people in our region who have died from the coronavirus. Saying that information is not being given out at this time does not ring very true when outside media outlets somehow manage to get the information local reporters seek. Are they that much better reporters? Probably. But it’s a bet their questions are not much different from the ones being asked — and not answered — by local media.
Personally, in this age of instant media, I’ve long since thrown out that old newspaper adage about “get it first and get it right.” What we want to do is simple: Get the information that the public needs — that the public is entitled to — and get that right. To withhold that information — especially when it’s being “leaked” to other, larger media outlets — is, I believe, a disservice to the community and to the media personnel who are, to repeat an often-heard phrase, just doing their jobs. Just like everybody else.
