So David Perdue has recovered sufficiently from his stunning loss to Jon Ossoff in their 2020 U.S. Senate race to run for governor.
Wow.
Perdue’s decision has nothing really to do with money. He’s made enough outsourcing American jobs and has a shrewd enough financial advisor who, in what no doubt was one of the most timely coincidences in American financial history, sold Perdue-owned stocks that would have been impacted by the coronavirus just before the pandemic took off on these shores, so he’s got plenty of green.
(Oh, wait, let’s not forget that the U.S. Senate cleared Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of any wrongdoing when their advisors had the intuition to sell all those stocks and make them millions of dollars while of the rest of the country just settled in and tried to deal with the pandemic as best they could. I bet that grilling by the Senate was tough: Mitch McConnell: Now, David and Kelly, y’all didn’t use information only a handful of people had about this coming virus to sell off your stocks and make a bunch of money now did y’all? (wink/wink) Perdue: No, we didn’t. McConnell: OK, that clears that up, meeting adjourned.)
Perdue is running for governor just to please Donald Trump. The former president hates Brian Kemp because the current Georgia governor would not break the law and “find” a way to overturn election results in Georgia. Trump just could not believe everyone in government, especially those with an R after their names, would not bow to his will and, basically, throw out the U.S. Constitution and our democracy just so he could stay in office. (Heck, he only had 8 or 9 million less votes than his opponent.)
Instead of helping Perdue and Loeffler in their surprising runoff races for the Senate after the presidential election was decided, Trump instead made his every appearance about how he’d been cheated out of his right to remain in the White House. With his unfiltered support for the two Republicans — and not his own self-delusional pity party — both incumbents likely would have won their runoffs. Of course, control of the Senate was not a big enough concern to persuade the soon-to-be ex-president to put the party’s concerns ahead of his own.
Still, when Trump encouraged Georgia voters not to cast their ballots for Kemp, Perdue was so anxious to assure the ex-president he still was on call to worship the ground Trump walked on, he announced he’d run for governor. Trump, to no one’s surprise, immediately endorsed Perdue ... and Marjorie Greene’s and Jody Hice’s endorsements will no doubt soon follow, as long as Perdue understands he has to move over enough to allow them kissing room at the former president’s posterior. Trump, though, is more concerned with fealty than something as mundane as the state’s best interest.
In his first formal interview after announcing his plan to run for governor, Perdue said he would not have, as the state’s top executive, signed off on the election results. That shows that a) his strategy is to pander to the Trump vote in the state, b) he has no concept of or concern for the rule of law, only that his puppet master be served, and c) his primary desire to claim the governor’s office is not to serve Georgians but to ingratiate himself even further with the ex-president.
When he was in the Senate, Perdue visited The Albany Herald to talk with the newspaper’s editorial board. With each question he answered, he prefaced it with “President Trump’s plan to ...” I finally asked him, with no disrespect intended, only out of curiosity, if there was any policy of the president’s that he disagreed with. He pondered for only a second or two and said, “No, I can’t think of a one.”
I don’t know about anyone else, but I have not met any individual that I agree with 100% of the time. I am on opposite sides often with people I love and admire most. The only perfect person I’ve ever heard of was the son of a carpenter who lived a couple of centuries ago. Of course, the man who would be governor of Georgia has shown that he looks on his own chosen one in much the same light.
