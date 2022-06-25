“And I can’t change, Even if I tried, Even if I wanted to ...”
— Mary Lambert
It was in the 1980s, and I was working late-nights at a gas-and-sip, trying to make enough money to keep the lights on and the family fed while I attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton.
In between doing homework assignments and selling sixers and candy bars, I had one of those lightning-striking-twice-in-the-same-place experiences that still kind of befuddles me to this very day, some 40 years later.
In the matter of a couple of months, I had two people I knew very well — though, obviously not as well as I thought — “come out” to me. One was white, one black and both female. But looking back, their stories were so similar, they couldn’t have been scripted better.
When Lucy (not her real name) came by my convenience store one late afternoon, a few minutes after I’d gone on the clock, we caught up on old times. I was a college freshman at ABAC, but I was not a right-out-of-high-school freshman. I’d already married and had a young son when I got the bright idea to go back to school, and Lucy and I hadn’t seen each other since the day we both graduated with the Irwin County High School Class of ’74.
When she found out I was working pretty much all day after I got out of classes, up until midnight, she started coming around most afternoons. We had an easy rapport, and we knew enough of the same people to share a little hometown gossip.
One day, though, Lucy, who was always quiet and kind of shy in school, came in and was antsy as she sipped a soda and we started our gabfest. She seemed distracted, and after about an hour or so of her visit — when there was a lull in the commerce — I asked her what was on her mind. She seemed startled that I’d asked, but she grew quiet.
I was about to ask her what was up with her, when she blurted out, “Can I tell you something?” I said, “Sure,” but she quickly followed with, “I really don’t want you to change the way you feel about me, but I want to tell you this.”
I told her I thought we were close enough not to let anything in our lives changed the way we felt, and she said, “I’m gay ... I like girls.”
People talk about “gaydar” and how they can always tell if a person is gay or straight, but I’ve never developed such a talent, reason being I decided long ago I did not care one whit about anyone else’s sexual orientation. I think I realized that when a lot of my friends talked about Elton John coming out and saying that they would not buy any more of his music and asking me if I felt the same.
I didn’t even stop to worry about how my answer would impact my relationship with them, I simply said, “I loved Elton John’s music yesterday, and what he announced today doesn’t change how I feel about him or his music one bit.”
Lucy was so relieved, she hugged me tight. We talked a little about her struggles to try and live up to others’ expectations, and one day before she left to move to another town, she told me, “You’re so easy to talk to and so non-judgmental ... I wish you were a girl.”
I think that was a compliment.
I didn’t have very long to miss Lucy before another old high school friend started dropping in to chat while I “worked.” “Sheila” (again, not her name) and I talked about our old friendships in school and, just as I had with Lucy, we developed a rapport that had us sharing maybe not our most intimate secrets but the kinds of things you maybe didn’t talk about with just casual acquaintances.
One day, you guessed it, Sheila hit me with the almost identical thing as Lucy: “Can I tell you something without you thinking bad of me?” “Do you promise you won’t judge me? ... “I’m gay. I have a girlfriend.”
She even showed me a picture.
I thought about Sheila and Lucy this week while I talked with members of the Out and About Proud LBGTQ group that planned its first community event, the weekend OUT in the Wild at Chehaw Park. I’ve come to know many more gay folks since those eerily similar encounters in Ocilla, and my opinion about people’s sexual preference has not changed even a little bit: That’s their business. If they find happiness, God bless them.
But one thing that has nibbled away at me as I’ve thought about people like Lucy, Sheila and others I’ve met over the years, many of whom were afraid to tell family or close friends that they were gay. I wish like everything that I’d told them the same thing that I’d tell anyone now in similar circumstances: Live your life, live it to the fullest, and — most of all — be who you are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.