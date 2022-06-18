“The heat is on.”
— Glenn Frey
I was thinking about this stifling heat wave, and like most in my demographics, I came up with a few “When we were kids ...” thoughts.
But pondering that cliche in relation to this particular period of unrelenting heat, something dawned on me: There was nothing like this when we were kids. Sure, we had periods of hot weather, but there was not a prolonged period that I remember like what we’re going through now.
(NOTE: If you’re one of those people who insists climate change is “fake news” because your chosen politician told you so, I don’t know what to tell you, not that you’d listen anyway. You probably don’t need to read anymore ... unless you’re looking for additional fodder to use as proof of the obvious fact that my mind has been warped by too much heavy metal and by listening to those liberals who fail to see the obvious. We’ll move on.)
Summertime in the late-’50s, ’60s and early-’70s — and I’m talking “Dog Days” summertime, not mid-June, for the sake of Pete — consisted of outdoor activities that typically lasted from sunup to sundown. My brother and I rode our bikes sometimes for hours and hours, stopping only for food or to explore. And here’s the weird part: I don’t remember ever — not once — going inside and whining, “It’s too hot outside.”
Yeah, yeah, kids were tougher back then, especially those of us who didn’t have AC in the house, but we weren’t just toughing it out when we chose to stay outdoors. I don’t remember ever thinking it was too hot to stop us from enjoying being wild and free.
Of course, we lived on land that had a 100-acre-plus cypress pond. Said pond included a spillway that took runoff rainwater to the Willacoochee River.
Especially after a decent-sized rain, water in that spillway would rush over topography that included steepish clay banks that served as natural slip-and-slides into deeper pools of water that allowed us to get good and muddy one minute and jump in to clean off the mud the next.
Added bonus: When the washoff from the rainwaters came in a particular rush, those little slip-and-slide pools became some of the best places to bait up a cane pole and pull out “good eatin’-size” bream and fish we called “woremouth,” which I think were actually crappie.
Another not-so-funny, except in a wistful, I-can’t-believe-we-did-that kind of way, turn on this trip down memory lane was the presence of an outhouse that served as a toilet before my dad added on to his homeplace and brought indoor plumbing into our lives. Another reason to miss and thank my dad on Father’s Day.
(Three things about that outhouse: It was hilarious, we thought, to toss rocks high up in the air so that they would land on the tin roof and scare unsuspected younger kids who were answering nature’s call; but we were frequently the butt (yep!) of jokes from older kids who rode Bus 10 and teased us about our bathroom facilities. Third thing: I can’t think of that primitive facility without it bringing to mind Bobby Bare’s novelty ditty “Don’t Let Them Tear That Little Brown Building Down.”)
Which, in a weird kind of way, brings us back around to this dangerously hot weather we’re experiencing. Call me a liberal fool, or whatever non-stick or stone you want to try and hurt me with, but if our elected officials don’t get their partisan heads out of their partisan rears and take some meaningful action, we’re going to be facing some increasingly dangerous days ahead.
With our iffy in many places infrastructure — Texas obviously a prime example ... of poorly built infrastructure and heads-up-their-butts leadership — continuously being put through the strain of such heat, and that’s all types of infrastructure, private and public, we’re going to start experiencing more and more failures.
In which case, we’ll be reduced to a more primitive existence. I may not be well-adapted to this kind of heat, but at least I’m well-versed in the use and operation of outhouses.
