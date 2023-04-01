“Bang bang, you shot me down. Bang bang, I hit the ground. Bang bang, that awful sound.”
— Cher
The last few days have been big days for the 2nd Amendment.
A disturbed person shot and killed six people at a Catholic School in Tennessee; three people in Albany have been killed by gunshots, and in the area, shots were fired at an Albany fast-food restaurant, at the Albany Mall and at the Fire Ant Festival in Ashburn.
The most gruesome shooting was in Nashville, where a person described as having “mental issues,” legally bought a cache of weapons, went to the former school she attended and shot her way inside. Once in the school, she started indiscriminately firing her weapons before, within 14 minutes, responding police shot and killed her. Among her victims were three 9-year-old students.
The NRA immediately put its PR wing to work, assuring Americans that lax gun laws had nothing to do with the latest mass massacre, which was the 130th shooting of four or more people in the country this year.
And, of course, the freaks who think all Americans — or at least all white Americans — should be assigned weapons at birth, got their two cents worth in, repeating sickening propaganda spread by gun groups that “the left-wingers were not making much ado about this mass shooting because the person who carried it out was transgender and had shot up a school of Christians.”
The people who made such ludicrous and callous remarks — and the people who repeated it — should be earmarked for Dante’s ninth ring of hell.
As for all the local gun violence, it too is a product of a society that believes in the pretzel logic that the only way to stop gun violence is for everyone to just keep on buying more and more weapons. And, in Georgia, that mindset is exacerbated by politicians in the state capital who, in playing to their base of voters, continue to pass legislation that makes gun ownership much simpler and has eased restrictions to the point that pretty much anyone can own and carry a gun anywhere in the state.
And, let’s be honest, as long as the gruesome headlines have included the fact that gangs were shooting at other gangs or that gun battles were raging in poorer neighborhoods, well, we don’t mind a few shootings every now and then, a little thinning of the herd, if you will.
But now that the shootings are taking place in locations where you rarely hear of turf battles erupting — at restaurants, shopping centers and public gatherings — well, that’s getting a little too close to home. Now, there are increasing cries in the community for police to do something about all this crime. Now, gun enthusiasts are suggesting residents even in the gated neighborhoods arm themselves and shoot on sight.
And the arms escalation encourages politicians to make even more permissive gun laws so that “good people with a gun” can respond to all these criminals and their weapons.
The only people who are happy about this burgeoning arms race? Gun sellers and groups like the NRA, who make their bones by promoting gun ownership. Their primary selling point for citizens is that “if you don’t get ever more and more guns now, (some random politician) is coming for those guns.”
Where this continued arms race will end, no one can say. There are creeps in this country who’ve actually gained a level of notoriety and popularity by proclaiming things like the 5- and 6-year-old victims of a crazed gunman in New Jersey were part of a “hoax” perpetrated in an effort to enact stricter gun controls. And, of course, we now have the ghouls who, even as families in Nashville mourn the loss of innocent children, rush to assure the righteous that “the left doesn’t care because the shooter was transgender and the victims were Christians,” perhaps thinking in their own sick way that making such absurd statements will take away from the fact that another mentally disturbed person has legally bought a stockpile of weapons and used them to slaughter innocents who were non-combatants in this idiotic gun war.
To the lunatic fringe of the NRA and other gun groups who take any call for gun control a threat to their existence and to the politicians across the nation who, while chumming for votes will pass any law that allows increasingly lax gun ownership and usage, these deaths ... and the 130 other mass shootings of 2023 and counting ... are on you. May your conscience, if you have one, be forever haunted.
