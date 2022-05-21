“They say a crying man is half a man.”
— The Temptations
I’ll go ahead and say it: If you’ve watched this final season of the groundbreaking NBC series “This Is Us” without crying, you are either the coldest-hearted motherscratcher on the planet or you just simply have no heart.
I know it’s probably hard for you to believe that such a macho specimen as this would a) actually cry over a freakin’ TV show and b) admit it. (According to columnist Scott Ludwig, I now deserve to lose my man card. ... No worries, I gave mine up years ago.)
But I’ve cried my butt off. I cried when Miguel (Jon Huertas) died. I cried when Kevin (Justin Hartly) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) went in to watch their mother take her last breath. I cried when Kate (Chrissy Metz) made the frantic trip back home and walked in just as her mother was making her way into life’s caboose. (You have to watch the show.)
And when Rebecca (Mandy Moore) passed from this realm into the afterlife and took her rightful place with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), I lost it on one of those little boys who strike out with the bases loaded and two outs in the final inning of the championship game levels.
Did I mention that this is a TV show?
I was a big fan of “This Is Us” when it debuted six seasons ago, but I have to admit they kind of lost me when they went off the reservation on all these weird tangents in the middle seasons. This final season, though, with all the Pearson “triplets” going through their various weddings, divorces and life-altering dramas, is TV writing and acting at its best.
The series finale will air Tuesday, and I’m sure we’re all in for a four- or five-tissue weeper of an episode. I’m going to miss this show, for sure, but at least my tear ducts will be given an opportunity to recharge.
And, speaking of superb TV — admittedly in an era when most of what passes for entertainment on the medium is derivative, copycat trash hardly worth watching — I was pleasantly surprised to find recently — and quite by accident — one of the best new TV shows that I’ve seen in years.
Twenty years ago (God, was it that long!?) on a Sunday night when I was home alone, again by complete accident, a new show debuted on HBO that I had neither seen, read, nor heard a single word about.
That show, “The Wire,” caught me so off guard with its real-life portrayal of cops vs. crooks in Baltimore, I started calling people up as soon as the first magical episode ended to tell people I knew how good this show was.
“The Wire,” in just five (too short) seasons, became this guy’s favorite TV show ever.
In the years since “The Wire” ended, HBO lost its considerable mojo. (Remember “The Sopranos?” “Six Feet Under?”) The once innovative creator of superb television became mired in the mediocrity that had become the norm of network and pay TV.
But last weekend, I accidentally landed on HBO when an episode of “We Own This City” was being rebroadcast. The “limited series” is about — guess what — cops and crooks in Baltimore, although in this series, it’s hard to tell which group is most crooked. After watching 15 minutes or so of Episode 3, this popped into my head: “The Wire,” 20 years later.
Turns out I wasn’t far off. The creative team behind “City” includes George Pelecanos, one of my favorite authors, and David Simon. Simon was the brains behind “The Wire,” and Pelecanos contributed to the series.
“We Own This City” is gritty, a la “The Wire,” and its ripped-from-the-headlines concept (in the aftermath of the real-life death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore police custody) gives it the realism that made its predecessor so successful.
The actors — four episodes in ... I binge-watched all of them to catch up — are not yet the equal to “The Wire’s” expanded and stellar cast, but they do the gritty realism thing justice.
So while I’ll (tearfully, no doubt) say goodbye to “This Is Us” Tuesday, I’ll celebrate and eagerly anticipate a new episode of “We Own This City.” And, as a bonus, no crying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.