And the pool halls, the hustlers, and the losers, Used to watch em through the glass.
— Bob Seger
As part of my preparation for the King Day holiday and in doing my job, I did some research on the civil rights martyr, tried to get deeper than the school kid report that we get so often when great men are honored.
I read and reread King’s words and accounts of the hardships he endured in his efforts to bring equality to a country that was founded on that premise.
While I was reading the memorable words of the civil rights leader late in the evening, I took a break and walked to the front of The Herald’s new location on West Broad and just looked out on the street. I people-watched for a while and then took a few moments to think about what I saw. Doing so made me sad.
I saw homeless people shuffling about, walking up to leery passers-by and asking for handouts. I saw weary workers looking about anxiously as they made their way to their vehicles, hoping no doubt to get gone before they could be accosted by some of the more persistent of the homeless population.
I saw young men and women brimming with life and heard them shout profanity-laden words at each other, oblivious, it seemed, to the youngsters and the older people nearby, many of whom cringed openly at the vulgar language that has become so common.
I got into a conversation with our IT guru, Bill Strickland, and our conversation turned to a gentleman who frequently asks people in the area for handouts. The gentleman is not a real nuisance — of course, I rarely have money, so it’s easy for me to say no — and he and I have had some nice conversations about events in his life and mine. It’s easy to tell from our conversations that the man is intelligent, and I’ve skirted around the edges of — but haven’t gotten too deep for fear of offending him — asking him how he wound up in such a precarious predicament.
Bill, who is way more kind-hearted than I and really one of the most generous souls I know, always tries to give this man in particular, and others in general, any “extra” money he might have. When the gentleman knocked on The Herald’s backdoor recently and didn’t get an answer, he went around front and encountered Bill. Bill explained that he had only a $20 bill and would buy the man dinner if he’d 1) pick (Bill) up some food and 2) bring him back the change.
The man assured Bill he would do so ... and Bill has not seen him since. Nor did he get any food or his change.
Bill is such a trusting soul, he said he worried that the man may have gotten waylaid or had some other calamity befall him. I’m cynical enough — and know human nature well enough — to surmise Bill just got taken for $20 by a man who does not have the respect for others — or for himself — do do what he promised to do for a man who tried to show him trust and a kindness.
There are so many people like that in our community, people who, for whatever reason, would much rather have something given to them than to go out and do an honest day’s work to meet their needs. And, yes, I know many of them are slaves to addictions — and there are just as many who aren’t walking the streets, many of whom live in nice homes and are surrounded by luxury, who share those addictions — but I can’t help comparing these people on MLK Day to the man who ended up giving his life so that the poorest among them might be judged by what he called the “content of their character,” not their skin color or station in life.
Character ... that’s not a black or white thing, nor is it determined by socio-economics. You don’t always find it in churches — many preachers, deacons and elders I’ve met are so lacking in character they deserve the scorn of their congregation rather than the respect they preach they are due — and you don’t find it always among elected officials or people of wealth and power. You find it in people of integrity, people who aren’t defined by their station in life or their possessions.
I didn’t see a lot of character on display looking out on my city and its people. But, then again, who am I to judge?
