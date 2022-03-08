“Lunatic fringe, I know you’re out there. You’re in hiding, And you hold your meetings.”
— Red Rider
They say if you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.
I, along with a culpable news media eager to latch onto any little thing that can generate “clicks” from a scandal-hungry public, have helped create the problem that is Marjorie Greene, the in-name-only representative of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. By writing about each new atrocity she perpetuates, the media have given this reprehensible subhuman the encouragement she needs to carry on her one-woman — or you can make it two if you want to throw in her latest partner in grotesquery, Lauren Boebert of Colorado — attack on decency, commonsense and simple human dignity.
Greene, along with Boebert, got her latest jolt of notoriety by heckling the president of the United States during his State of the Union address. Sure, she thought she was clever, and no doubt many of her Republican colleagues gave her a big old GOP high-five behind closed doors because a lot of these cowards she serves with in Congress feel the same way as she does, but they like being seen as something more than the outer edge of the lunatic fringe.
But when all is said and done, being chief among the loonies is all Greene will be known for. She is nothing more than a seat-filler in the House of Representatives. She was stripped of all committee responsibilities, she has not come close to authoring any legislation that’s been considered by the House, and her voting method is pretty simple: If a whole lot of people vote for something, and especially if those voters include people of color, vote against it.
She no doubt thinks such action makes her stand out, but what it really does is prove what a dunce she is. Not that there was ever any doubt. She has, after all:
♦ Used anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic remarks to help her get elected in that bastion of genius voters up in north Georgia (one of whom told a reporter recently, “She’s the only one who represents my values in Congress.” Values? Yes, ma’am, now head on back to the Klan meeting.)
♦ Claimed wild fires in California were started by a giant outer-space laser.
♦ Supported social media posts calling for the execution of leaders like Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry;
♦ Posted a photo of herself holding a gun alongside pictures of Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib with a caption that said it was time to “go on the offensive against these socialists.”
♦ Supported the QAnon notion that Trump was the chosen one to fight the cabal of Satan-worshipping, child-abusing Democrats.
♦ Been one of the featured speakers at a white supremacist rally in Florida.
♦ Claimed that the six adults and 20 5- and 6-year-old children murdered by a deranged gunman in New Jersey didn’t happen but was staged.
♦ Supported the theory that no plane had crashed into the Pentagon on 9-11.
♦ Said the Parkland High School shooting in Florida was a planned event and railed against a high school student from the school who spoke out against gun violence, chasing him down a Washington street.
There’s more. Lots more. But see, it’s obvious that Greene says and does these disgusting, doltish things because she has nothing else going for her. She’s a pariah, and no one who hopes to have a political career past the here and now — except, of course, in places like the 14th Congressional District of Georgia, where they not only endorse Greene’s idiocies, they revel in them — seeks her counsel. (Boebert, of course, is a meaningless follower who wants her own slice of the lunatic pie.)
So Greene makes inane statements — and always tries to talk them back when confronted, showing again and again that she believes and stands for nothing but Trump and his fight against the Satan-worshippers. And, of course, the media being the media, they make it the big news of the day and Greene again gets to be the center of attention.
Sure, this is just one little paper in one little Georgia city, but I plan to do my part by refusing to publicize any of this vile person’s antics so that she can get more attention. Until something good happens — like she is voted out of office (not gonna happen, she’s got constituents who’ve drank the QAnon/Trump Kool-Aid as deeply as she has) or she is taken straightaway to hell where she belongs — I’ll just ignore her, hoping against hope she’ll go away.
They also say if you can’t say something good about someone, don’t say anything. When it comes to Marjorie Greene ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.