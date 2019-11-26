“Sing for your supper? Remember on the other end of a spoon a guy’s working on a song.”
— Roger Miller
Most of us think, at one time or another, that we could write a hit song. We hear some mindless piece of ear candy — a specialty of purported entertainers like Cardi B, Taylor Swift or that dude from Nickelback — and we say to ourselves, “I could do that.”
Of course, given the dearth of meaningful songs penned by today’s writers, it’s apparent that, no, we probably could not write a hit song.
Talking with songwriters over the years — from Albany’s Dallas Davidson to former Monroe Brown/now This Solid Ground’s Jeremy Dollar to drivin n cryin’s Kevn Kinney — one of the common themes that emerged from those conversations is that coming up with a song is not an easy task. But one thing the best of the artists who do write songs for their daily bread agree on is that some of their best work comes from some form of inspiration.
Inspiration can come in any guise ... a loving companion, a special pet, a hated politician, the tattoo on the neck of some girl you passed on the street, friendship, enmity. Obviously, pretty much anything.
With that in mind, I thought I’d offer a bit of Thanksgiving fun by talking a bit about two songs whose inspiration came from about as unlikely a couple of sources as you could find: Shakespeare and the Bible.
When Gerome Ragni, James Rado and Galf MacDermot penned the Love Child Generation-defining musical “Hair” in 1967, they copped the work of that renowned bard from Stratford-on-Avon for one of the numbers. Two cast members, distraught by the theme of random violence and death, sing, “What a Piece of Work Is Man.” Some of the lyrics include:
What a piece of work is man ...
In form and moving how express and admirable
In action how like an angel
In apprehension how like a god ...
The earth seems to me a sterile promontory ...
This brave o’erhanging firmament
This majestical roof
Fretted with golden fire
Why it appears no other thing to me
Than a foul and pestilent congregation
Of vapors
Shakespeare scholars — or those of us who had to read some of his works to get out of English classes in high school and college — will recognize those words coming straight from a Hamlet soliloquy from the play “Hamlet.” (Act II, Scene 2) The Danish prince, lamenting the events circling around his life, makes the comments to pals Rosencrantz and Guildenstern.
Amazingly, the words of Shakespeare somehow fit seamlessly with the lyrics written as a condemnation of war and of the growing consciousness of young people at the end of the “Age of Aquarius,” which, by the way, is another song from “Hair.”
“Turn, Turn, Turn” was written in the 1950s by folk singer Pete Seeger. Seeger actually wrote only the music, though. The words, which come from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, were, many Bible scholars say, written by King Solomon.
Seeger rearranged the words from the Bible into more flowing lyrics, and both he and the Limeliters released the song in 1962. It went nowhere.
But Roger McGuinn and the Byrds cut their version of the song in 1965, complete with McGuinn’s trademark twanging guitar, and the song climbed to the top of the Billboard pop music charst.
Some of the lyrics include:
To everything ... There is a season ...
And a time to every purpose, under Heaven
A time to be born, a time to die
A time to plant, a time to reap
A time to kill, a time to heal
A time to laugh, a time to weep
...
A time of love, a time of hate
A time of war, a time of peace ...
A time for love, a time for hate
A time for peace, I swear it’s not too late.
The Bible, by the way, does not include the “Turn, turn, turn” phrase that’s repeated throughout the song.
So, while the cool kids may declare that things like reading and Shakespeare and anything else that doesn’t include a cellphone is not worthy of their attention, some keen observers out there are paying attention. And they find inspiration in the strangest of places.