“The boarded up windows, The empty streets, While my brother’s down on his knees. My city of ruins.”
— Bruce Springsteen
I received a poignant Facebook post recently from Georgia businesswoman Michelle Behrman, in which she encouraged everyone to not just talk about supporting local small businesses, but to actually do it.
Part of Behrman’s post said:
Small businesses are the beating heart of your community. Behind every small business is a family. Your neighbor. Your friend. ... I’d like you to imagine your community without its small, local businesses. A neighborhood without your favorite restaurants, nail and hair salons, boutiques, bars, produce stands, tattoo parlors and more — all gone. And picture vacant buildings where those stores used to be. ... Now, more than ever, I encourage everyone to support local businesses.
What Behrman wrote — better than most, admittedly — rings so true. Unfortunately, though, for many it’s a hollow ring.
Most people with even a basic understanding of economics know that a community lives and dies with its small, local — mom-and-pop even — businesses. They get that it’s their friends and neighbors who own and work in those businesses. But I don’t think a lot of them understand the impact of spending maybe a few pennies more at a locally owned business to support those friends and neighbors rather than saving those pennies at a mega-conglomerate that does all it can to run those same mom-and-pop stores out of business.
These mega-stores work on volume, and since many of them are parts of chains that own hundreds of such outlets, they can buy in mega-volume, creating discount opportunities that smaller businesses have no chance in hell of matching. They reduce the prices to a point that the smaller businesses can’t compete, and bargain-hunting shoppers will drive way out of the way — ignoring their friends and neighbors — just to save those few extra pennies.
The end result: Mom and pop can’t compete, so they face extinction.
When that happens, sadly and suddenly, the mega-conglomerate stores are the only game left in town. Consumers then are at their mercy. When you’re the only business in the region selling a given product, you set the price. What are consumers going to do? It’s too late to run back to mom and pop and ask them for a better deal.
Shopping local also keeps money in local communities. Many of the mega-conglomerate and chain stores are nothing but local collectors for a corporate office somewhere — frequently — in a far-away state or even another country. Sure, the local community in which the store is located gets local taxes, but the overwhelming majority goes back to corporate. Where all of the tax revenue generated by a local business stays in a community, the same can’t be said of these large conglomerates and chains that conspire to bring about the demise of competition.
Conglomerates also can lower prices to the point that they actually lose on sales ... but that’s a write-off for them. Small, locally owned businesses can’t do that.
So, for these — and many other reasons — by all means, shop local. Go back to your favorite restaurant, even if it’s just to pick up take-out. Say hello to your favorite waiters and waitresses, and make a point of dining in if you feel safe and tip them as much as you can stand. Go to your barber, your stylist, your spa and treat yourself to a pampering. Go bowling. Buy fruits and veggies from real, honest-to-God farmers. Renew your subscription to the local paper (shameless plug). Get a tattoo, if that’s your thing.
But I do want to add a caveat to this admonition. If you want people to “shop local” in your business, you’ve got to do the same. Profit margins may be slim, but there’s nothing phonier than a business owner who espouses the concept that it is citizens’ patriotic, be-true-to-your-hometown, place-your-loyalty-where-it-should-be duty to support their business, and then they turn around and spend their money with large suppliers or media outlets who cut a few pennies off their price.
This door does swing both ways.
