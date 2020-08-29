“Nothing but the dead and the dying back in my little town.”
— Paul Simon
This is not cautionary tale; it’s real life.
There are people — they’re your neighbors, your friends, the folks you wave to in the grocery store — who decided at some time in their lives to act on their dreams. They had vision, they had hope and they had faith that they could create something special from their own toil and give it the meaning of their vision.
These people — some call them entrepreneurs — opened businesses. Almost certainly they had detractors — friends, enemies, parents, rivals, even spouses — who told them not to do what they’d decided to do, not to take the risk that might certainly blow up in their faces. But the lure of their dream, of doing something that maybe they alone saw the value of, was too much to abandon.
So they poured themselves into that dream. They worked ungodly hours, used what money they had worked for, saved, borrowed or otherwise managed to come up with, and they made their dreams. They opened their business: a restaurant, a clothing store, an electronics company, a barber shop, a veterinary practice, a cobbler’s shop, a music store, a loan company, an auto repair business.
And they went to work each day with a smile on their faces. Sure, most of them went through some form of struggle, whether it was financial, finding reliable staff, finding dependable suppliers, getting the word out to potential customers. But, to borrow a phrase that most now use with palpable sarcasm, they were living the dream.
When the coronavirus started to make itself known in the community, there was the obvious concern that all businesses shared: How is this going to impact my customers and, thus, my bottom line?
That question was shortly answered. Government officials at all levels ordered all but “essential” businesses to shut their doors, probably never stopping to think that these businesses started by dreamers were indeed essential, essential to the continued fiscal survival of their proprietors.
The virus is still here, stronger than ever, some six months later, and after weeks of sitting on their hands, fretting about ... well ... all the things business owners fret about, they were told they could re-open their businesses, albeit with restrictions that limited their customer count.
So these entrepreneurs, these individuals who dared to dream, are back in the businesses that grew from their imaginations. They’re faced with governmental limitations on what they can and can’t do in their businesses, an often vastly interrupted supply chain, a customer base that has dwindled because of the lingering threat of the virus, and a public that — right or wrong — is more concerned with its own survival than anyone else’s, including the store owners who supplied their needs for long periods of time.
The signs of those hardships are everywhere ... “For Sale” signs in storefronts, boarded up entrances that once welcomed customers, quarter-full parking lots, and, especially, the worried looks on the faces of proprietors whose joy was once a part of what made their business successful.
You look around, here and there, and you see the “Shop Local” signs. More than a slogan, though, the signs seem a desperate plea.
That’s where we all come in. While each of us has, to borrow a Gregg Allman phrase, our own crosses to bear, now is the time we have to look out for those local businesses, tagged “Mom and Pop” by some clever wit to stress their local-ness. Sure, it’s easy to sit on the couch and order something by phone and not have to do more than walk to the front door to get it, but such ease does little for most local businesses.
No, we have to get off our collective asses and visit these stores and businesses owned by our friends, neighbors and folks we wave at in the grocery store checkout lines. We have to maybe even pay a few cents more to get the things we need from the people whose concerns match our own.
Because losing another local business is not just another sign in the parking lot or boarded up window. It’s the end of someone’s dream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.