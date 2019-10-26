“Oh why, oh why, sign o’ the times.”
— Prince
Let’s go a little late-’60s, early-’70s old-school and add a “-gate” to the latest local political scandal. Call it “Sign-gate.”
THE INCIDENT: Incumbent Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Roger Marietta is videotaped on a resident’s home security system removing a political sign in support of Marietta’s opponent, Chad Warbington. Few supporters of the long-time incumbent, who teaches at Albany State University, believe that the man who has served on the commission for 12 years would pull off such a stunt, but the video evidence doesn’t lie.
Contacted by The Albany Herald on Monday and asked about the incident, Marietta says he did — after growing “frustrated” by Warbington’s penchant for placing signs in front of his — take “a sign and throw it in the back of my truck.” Marietta later tells The Herald that he was “nervous” during the initial conversation about the sign and should have said he took two signs, as the video of the incident clearly shows.
THE RESPONSE: Warbington, a businessman who unsuccessfully challenged Marietta for the Ward IV seat four years ago, expresses outrage that Marietta would “trespass on private property” and take campaign signs, likening it to “stealing a bicycle or a chair out of someone’s yard.” Warbington said that if Marietta is charged he should bow out of the race for the Ward IV seat and resign from his position on the commission.
Because charges were filed, reportedly by two homeowners from whose yards Marietta removed signs, Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said he’s going to punt this political football up the road to the state attorney general’s office. He warns, though, that he will “ensure the safety of the good citizens of our community and their property ... regardless of who may be involved.”
THE ANALYSIS: Pardon my French here, but taking a candidate’s political signs is about as chicken-$#!+ an act as a candidate — especially a candidate who is a grown man or woman — can take part in. But if we strung up Marietta for that offense and put out an edict that any others guilty of such action would be subject to the same punishment, the hangman would have to schedule appointments with the gallow’s pole for months and months to come.
Taking opponents’ political signs is about as much a part of a campaign as kissing babies, shaking hands and breaking into campaign headquarters to steal damaging information. There is rarely a local election that goes by that someone isn’t at least accused — not to this level, of course — of hijacking these little $4 emblems.
(A brief sidebar: Surely there are others like me who feel that politicians put waaaaaaayyyy too much importance on yard signs. I’ve heard people say, “I was thinking that Candidate A was going to win this pretty easily, but Candidate B has put out a lot of yard signs lately, so he’s in the thick of things now. Where’s the logic? I still say — and while I’m sure someone else may have said it first — that former Albany City Commissioner Bobby Coleman, who eschewed placing yard signs in his two runs for that board, hit the nail on the head when he said, “Yard signs don’t vote.”)
As this sad saga moves forward, I have a few thoughts. First, what do Chris Carr and his staff in the AG’s office think about being asked to intercede on such a — let’s face it — trivial matter? He’s working with law enforcers all over the state to address the gang and opioid crises, and he’s working with federal officials on the growing human trafficking problem. And the city of Albany wants him to use valuable resources to look into maybe $10 worth of stolen yard signs?
In the vernacular of Twitter and Facebook nation, I’m sure the attorney general’s inner-office memos on that one include the acronym LMAO.
But let’s say there is a top-level investigation into Sign-gate, and it’s determined Marietta should be held accountable. Anything more than a misdemeanor charge, restitution and a small fine would be overkill. And I don’t believe Marietta’s “crime” — or lack of using common sense — is worthy of removing him from office.
So let’s grow up, boys. Let’s have Marietta pay restitution and then have the two candidates get back to talking about the things that matter in Albany and Ward IV. Trust me, the people — outside the social media trolls who live for this kind of thing — — care more about well-lit streets, sewer improvements, sidewalks and fighting crime than they do this harmless kerfuffle. For those who don’t, well, let your vote reflect that.