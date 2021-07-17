“Waiting, anticipating ...”
— 38 Special
You know how at some point or other all of us have gotten together with friends and/or loved ones and talked about ways we could come up with the latest, greatest idea and get rich beyond our wildest dreams?
I gave up on rich and famous a long time ago, but I did come up recently with a good idea on how to make tons and tons of money that could put me on easy street for my remaining days.
If I could just find a way to harvest all of the gas that is wasted in a given area — say Albany — by people sitting in line for hours just to get a chicken sandwich, I could go ahead and buy that condo on the Gulf and spend much of my time listening to tunes on the beach.
I know it’s an offshoot of COVID-19, and the drive-thru-only concept was a necessity as many restaurants gradually re-opened, but the sad thing is that some greedy restaurant owners have seen the light ... and it’s flashing green and gold for them. Why open a restaurant, they obviously reason, when I can cut my staff to almost nothing and have suckers wait in ungodly lines while we leisurely cook their food?
I have seen lines of cars literally wrap around buildings and spill out onto busy streets as people decide a) I’ve got nothing better to do; b) somebody else is paying for this anyway, and c) ain’t no way I’m going to cook any healthy food when I got these calorie- and grease-filled delights waiting to nourish my growing children.
Here’s the No. 1 reason even impatient people — the ones who blow horns when someone even approaches personal infraction (guilty) — will sit literally for 50 minutes to an hour and a half to get food that, let’s face it, is not even that good: They have their cellphones with them.
Who cares if I’m sitting here burning a half a tank of gas, they reason. Even if I was at home, I’d still be sitting around staring at my phone. God forbid some new item should go up on Facebook and me not know about it.
So they sit in these long lines, texting and surfing away, oftentimes oblivious to their surroundings. They’re the (insert derogatory descriptor here) who’ll get so engrossed in their texting and scrolling that they fail to see that two cars ahead of them have gotten their food and moved on. And while the sizeable gap that develops between them and the car ahead of them is not that big a deal because the wait is going to go on and on and on no matter where you are in line, it maters to the new arrivals whose vehicles are sitting in the street, at risk of being slammed by an unsuspecting driver who’s not aware that the roadway leading to any chicken sandwich-selling fast food joint is now a danger zone.
I’m sure scientific studies have been conducted, and I’m equally sure the numbers would be mind-blowing if we calculated — in dollars, time and wasted gas — how much money, productivity and family time was being piddled away on a daily basis at any given fast food joint that refuses to open for in-person dining.
I’ll admit that I have waited in such lines a couple of times when I really didn’t have anywhere to be in the short-term and I was responsible for dinner. The longest I waited was 46 minutes. But I have decided no more. If I decide to get fast food and the line is more than three or four cars long, I’m gone. These greedy restaurant owners are not going to get any more of my money if they continue to rely on a lazy-ass public that would rather sit in their vehicles and talk on cellphones than do something for themselves.
Let those 87-car lines shrink down to five or six, and I guarantee you those restaurants that “just couldn’t get any reliable help,” would suddenly find a staff ready, willing and able to go to work.
But, no, this is 21st-century Albany. We’ll just sit in our cars and wait. It’ll be our turn soon enough. Sorry, I’ve got another call ...
