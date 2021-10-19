“We always could see it the same, we just saw it from a different point of view.”
— Bob Dylan
It never dawned on me before how true that quote from Dylan’s “Tangled Up in Blue” really is. I had it hit home recently during a conversation with a man who’d chastised me for some of the what he called “political garbage you write.”
And I’m thankful we talked.
“Look, I’m with you 100% when you say even the most seemingly honest politician is corrupted when he or she is elected,” the man said. “That especially holds true for people who take office in Washington. I followed their exploits for a long time, and like you — and so many others around these parts — I used to get angry when another crooked politician was found out. I was angry at how my tax money was being spent.
“But one day I took some of the advice that you keep preaching but not practicing: I quit caring about politics. Literally. I refused to read anything about our state and federal governments, because I believe we have reached a point in our country where we need some kind of revolution — and I don’t necessarily mean an armed one — to start this whole thing over again. I can see revolution happening in the near future, but not by citizens angry at how corrupt their government is. No, I see a battle between these fools who follow after a politician or an ideology like it was Jesus Christ preaching Christianity who refuse to even consider anything that goes against what they’ve come to believe.”
I pictured him shaking his head in consternation.
“It’s sad that it’s come to that,” he said. “But I’m kinda wishing these extremists on both sides would have a go at each other. At the very least, it would get rid of some of the worst of them.”
I told him that while I admired his ability — and here, I chanced a qualifying “if you’ve really managed to do so ... not that I doubt you, but it’s a pretty big thing” — to tune out politics, I wondered what became his point of focus.
“As much as we hate politicians, we usually hate ‘the other side more,’” I said. “Then we side with other politicians who are just as bad, but who at least oppose the politicians we most despise, and we find ourselves supporting them when what they do is really just as bad.
“Surely you miss that back-and-forth.”
The man paused, then asked me, “Did you notice anything if you had a chance to drive along (he mentioned the street that he lives on) any time recently?” I told him I hadn’t been out that way, so he told me to drive out there some time and then call him back. And he hung up the phone.
Well, I did take a few moments to ride out to the location the man had suggested. As soon as I got home, I called him up.
“Man, I couldn’t help but notice how clean and well-kept the land is out that way,” I said. “Is that your doing?”
“Mostly,” he answered, and I could hear the smile in his voice. “Lately, though, I’ve gotten some help from the folks in this area.”
I asked him what had happened, and he delivered a lecture I think all of us should hear.
“When I swore to quit griping about things I couldn’t change, it sparked an idea,” he said. “I decided to start doing things I could change. This area was a pig sty; people threw their trash out, sometimes dumping bagsful of household garbage along the roads and highways. I’d complained several times — to politicians, of course — and they did nothing. I called some people who work for the local governments, and they did nothing. So I just started cleaning up.
“It was a lonely and thankless job, but it was fulfilling. And, yes, before you ask, as soon as I’d get one part cleaned up, someone would come along and throw their trash right behind me. But I didn’t get mad, I didn’t get frustrated. I just kept cleaning up after other people. And you’ll never guess what happened. After a while, the trash just started disappearing and staying gone. And some people who’d seen me out cleaning up started stopping by to talk and soon started helping.”
I admitted my skepticism.
“If you drove out here like you say you did, you saw the place,” he said. “It’s rare that you’ll even see a candy wrapper out this way now. And some of those folks who started helping me are now holding meetings and talking about doing beautification projects, little things that will make our little part of the world even better.”
I admitted that I was impressed. Then the gentleman hit me with his perfect closer.
“You probably think this has nothing to do with all that political mumbo-jumbo,” he said. “But the truth is, when I quit worrying about what politicians were or weren’t doing — quit worrying about things I couldn’t change — and started doing things I could change, things right here at home, I started making a difference.”
I smiled after I ended that call. Here was a guy who hadn’t just said he’d be the change he wanted to see, he’d actually lived it. I don’t know that I’ll be able to follow his example. But it’s a hell of an example to want to follow.
