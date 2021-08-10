“Hand guns are made for killin’, They ain’t no good for nothin’ else. ... So why don’t we dump ‘em people To the bottom of the sea? Before some ol’ fool come around here Wanna shoot either you or me.”
— Lynyrd Skynyrd
As soon as they learned the latest victim to gun violence was a 9-year-old boy who was sleeping peacefully in his bed, the pro-gun groups started in with their typical damage control.
“It wasn’t the gun that killed that boy” ... “We need to put the blame where it belongs: on the dirtbag(s) who pulled the trigger, on the parents who didn’t raise their kids right ...”
Yeah, we know. We’ve heard it all before, sadly, way too many times.
But as I sit here tonight, mourning in my heart the loss of one of this community’s innocents, I can’t help but wonder how all these people who are so afraid the big, bad “government” is going to “come after our guns,” the ones who start laying blame on everything but the deadly weapons used to commit deadly crime after crime, would feel if they could swap places with Yolander Brown today. Would their rhetoric be as pro-gun if it were their child who was slain in his sleep?
No, I know it’s futile to try and get these gun fanatics to empathize with another of their loving weapons’ victims. What they’d tell you is, “If it were my son, this never would have happened. I would have stopped those bastards in their tracks with my (insert weapon of choice).”
Which is total bullsh--.
This family had done nothing wrong. They, of course, didn’t have a sentry standing watch like our NRA-loving apologists no doubt would have, but it’s a pretty safe bet that having some would-be gunslinger ride by their house late into the night and start shooting guns at their home is the last thing anyone would have expected, even on the sometimes mean streets of Albany.
A lot of people said they wanted to protest, to march in the aftermath of this horrific shooting. I ask, against what? Does anyone think such well-intentioned but meaningless action is going to bring this family any peace? Do they think it’s going to stop gangbangers or young hoodlums who watch ultraviolent movies and play even more violent videogames from doing what they think makes them men? Do they think it’s going to stop the next wave of gun-toting “gangstas” from keeping the wheels of violence turning?
If we were a brave country, we’d outlaw all such weapons. I know that’s unthinkable in one of the most violent nations in the world, but there are countries that allow only military and law enforcement officers to legally carry guns, and they manage fine. And, sure, I know “if guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns” and “no one can keep the bad guys from getting guns, so we have to have more.”
Yeah, yeah, I’ve heard those same old tired excuses over and over ... usually after the latest atrocity ... a crazed gunman wiping out a class of 5- and 6-year-olds (which your state’s looney congresswoman, by the way, claims is a hoax, presuming then that all those tiny coffins buried in New Jersey are really empty and the kids’ parents complicit in a charade carried out to ... umm ... give the looney congresswoman time to think on that one) ... to assassinate the Kennedys, Martin Luther King and to shoot President Reagan ... teens shooting up their high school because the girl they’re crushing on laughed at them ... a factory worker who lost his job coming back to the office to settle a few would-be scores ...
I’ve said it before: I think guns used for hunting are fine. I would be OK with other weapons, but the gun crowd can never quite be satisfied. We have to get more powerful guns. We have to alter our weapons so that they shoot more — and more powerful — ammo. Shooting a duck out of the sky is not enough. We have to blow his ass to bits.
The tragic death of Nigel Brown has done more than take a life that may have been destined for greatness and, in the process, destroyed a family. It has torn a gaping hole in this entire community’s soul. And it’s a wound no gun buy-back program or ill-tended recreation revamp will ever heal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.