“I’ve just seen a face, I can’t forget the time or place where we first met.”
— The Beatles
I came across a man I’ve long admired recently, a man I met when I first moved to Albany; me a scared young reporter looking to have an impact in a larger city, him a successful businessman who was well on his way to successes that few in this region ever realize.
We stayed in contact over the years, me and this man who, although I did not move about in the same circles, still took a liking to me and contacted me on a number of occasions, often to chat about some local goings-on but sometimes just as a kind of checking in. I got the feeling this man, whose attention was sought and who was fawned over by just about everyone in the region he came in contact with, liked talking with me because I neither wanted nor expected anything from him.
He commented on that very fact once, and I think I kind of set the ground rules for our relationship from that point on: I said, “You know what, dude, I don’t care how much money you have or how many businesses you own, you’re just another guy to me.”
I did add, though, that I thought he was a decent guy.
This kind man who has often been described by those who don’t know him as “arrogant” and “aloof,” called me every now and then — usually, I noticed, when some sort of calamity had entered my life, and although he never came out and said so, I got the feeling he was checking up on me. He once offered, in a roundabout way, to give me a loan when he knew I was struggling financially, but I also think he had gotten to know me well enough to know I wouldn’t accept it.
I did get some “out-of-the-blue” financial help once that was never fully explained, and I’ve always felt that it came from this man that, while you wouldn’t call us friends, was certainly a best of acquaintances. I wanted to broach the subject with him and considered doing so on a number of occasions. But I didn’t want to embarrass either of us, so I let it go.
When I saw this gentleman the other day, I was stunned. And, yes, we overuse that term, but in this case it applies.
He was getting out of a car when I happened to glance over, and watching him do so haunts me still. He could barely manage to position himself in such a way that the person with him (a valet, I believe) could get him out of the vehicle and into a wheelchair. I thought I was mistaken at first, that there was no way this man who’d always had the world by its tail had been reduced to such a weakened state, but there was no mistaking that famous cleft chin, even on a face that had grown gaunt with infirmary. And while that famous/infamous headful of curly black hair — his pride, although he’d never admit it to anyone who knew him, lest they label him vain — was white now, it was still immaculately set and still featured the swept-back curls that had left many women swooning.
I was moved to tears.
Here was this man that had lived a life so vibrant he’d been the envy even of those who were on an even standing with him as far as wealth and acquisitions go. But he always seemed a step or two ahead of them all, and I observed on many occasions looks of envy — and even enmity — that many such peers gave him when he was looking elsewhere.
After I recovered from my initial shock, I spent a few moments deciding how best to approach this man who’d, from a distance, had a large impact on my life. I wanted to tell him how much his relationship had impacted me and how much I’d always admired him. I wanted to let him know that I would always remember him as the guy he was when we first met.
I wanted to tell him — to show him with my respect — all of these things. But I think I did him one better. I just turned and walked away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.