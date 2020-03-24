He said Jesus walked on the water, and I know that it's true. Sometimes I think brother preacher man'd like to do a little walking, too.
-- Charlie Daniels Band
A few local elected officials and even more people who have nothing to do with local government have expressed outrage over a phenomenon that, in the age of the coronavirus, has confounded local, state and national leaders' attempts to limit people's travel to only that which is necessary.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and restaurants have been permitted to stay open so that citizens can continue to procure the necessities of life.
Here's where the concern comes in: Just what constitutes necessity?
There are those who say their spiritual life is vital to their existence, and while only the foolish would debate such a contention, it's the gathering for spiritual services that has confounded many in southwest Georgia. Some congregations and some pastors have ignored requests and then orders not to congregate so that they lessen the chance of spreading the coronavirus. They've held gatherings -- in churches and at other locations -- in an attempt to pray away the virus.
That's where things get sticky.
Health care leaders ask, demand, beg that social contact be limited. Albany/Dougherty County is a hot spot for the virus primarily because of gatherings for funerals. State and local leaders have stopped short of confining people to their homes, but the virus continues to spread exponentially because so many refuse to listen to what most would agree is common sense. And since the impact of the virus is expected to get worse -- much worse -- before it gets better, one might easily project that a self-quarantine order is in the state and region's near future.
Spiritual leaders and their flocks, though, say the only way to overcome the virus that has the entire world in its grips is to ask for their God's intercession. They do that best, they say, when they meet with like-minded believers.
Some congregations, anxious to hold to the traditions of their faith, have come up with unique ways to conduct services -- through social media platforms, for instance -- but some thumb their noses at "the authority of man" and claim that their orders come from a "higher power."
Officials, thus, are left with the rather unpleasant prospect of shutting down religious services forcefully because they can't ignore the current danger of sizable gatherings.
I'm reminded of an old joke/story:
A man living in a flooded area is sitting on his roof. The flood waters are rising, but he's not worried. A man comes by in a row boat and says he's there to rescue any who were endangered by the flood. The home owner said, "I don't need to go with you, I prayed to God, and I know He will deliver me." A short while later the local rescue squad pulls up in its large watercraft and warns the man that the flood waters are going to continue to rise and that he should come with them immediately. "No," the man said, "I don't need to go with you. I prayed to God, and I know He will save me."
The rescue workers did everything they could to get the man to go with them, but he refused, and they had others to try and get to.
Later, as the man sat on the ridge of his roof, the flood waters lapping at his feet, a helicopter flew over. The pilot, seeing the man, called to him over a bullhorn, telling the man that he would throw down a line to take him up into the helicopter. The man yelled over the roaring of the chopper," I'm not going with you. I prayed to God, and I know He will save me."
The man drowned. He made it to the Pearly Gates and soon got to speak with God. The man said, "God, my faith in You never wavered. I knew You would save me, and yet You let me drown."
God said to the man, "I sent a row boat, a rescue team and a helicopter ... I don't know what more I could have done."
Being strong in the faith is one thing. Being stubborn, ignoring what's best for people under your care and deeming yourself worthy to speak God's will is something else all together.
